Choroideremia Treatment Market Worth US$ 5.5 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global choroideremia treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 3.5 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for choroideremia treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The Choroideremia Treatment market pertains to the pharmaceuticals, therapies, and interventions utilized for managing and treating choroideremia, a rare genetic eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss.

Choroideremia Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.5 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.5 billion CAGR 5.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Choroideremia primarily affects males and is characterized by the degeneration of the choroid, retina, and retinal pigment epithelium, leading to vision impairment and eventual blindness. The market for choroideremia treatment is driven by factors such as increasing awareness and diagnosis of the condition, advancements in gene therapy and genetic research, and a growing focus on precision medicine.

The dynamics of the Choroideremia Treatment market are influenced by various factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of choroideremia and the growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals drive market growth. Additionally, advancements in gene therapy technologies, such as adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, have opened up new avenues for potential treatments, leading to increased research and development activities in the field.

Moreover, the strong emphasis on precision medicine and personalized therapies has spurred the development of targeted treatments for specific genetic mutations associated with choroideremia. However, the high cost of treatment, limited access to specialized healthcare centers offering these therapies, and the stringent regulatory requirements for gene therapies pose challenges to market growth. Despite these challenges, the Choroideremia Treatment market is expected to witness steady growth as stakeholders strive to improve treatment options, expand patient access, and advance the understanding of this rare genetic eye disorder.

Recent Development in the Choroideremia Treatment Market:

In June 2021, the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of 4D-110, a Roche-licensed product candidate, delivered by a single intravitreal injection for Choroideremia, was dosed, according to 4D Molecular Therapeutics, a clinical-stage leader in developing precision-guided AAV gene medicines based on directed evolution. The hereditary retinal disease known as choroideremia, which causes blindness and is now incurable, is X-linked.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for choroideremia treatment includes:

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global choroideremia treatment market is segmented into topical carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (dorzolamide), gene therapy, lutein supplements, and others.

Gene therapy dominated the market with the largest revenue share. Gene therapy is a lucrative treatment approach for choroideremia, a rare genetic disorder causing progressive vision loss.

The North American region dominates the market with the largest revenue share, owing to several clinical centers specializing in diagnosing and treating choroideremia.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the choroideremia treatment market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

