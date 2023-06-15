Nanomaterials: The future of healthcare and electronics

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nanomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 32.83 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for nanomaterials in various applications such as electronics, healthcare, energy, and others, increasing investment in research and development of nanotechnology, growing demand for high-performance materials with unique properties, increasing use of nanomaterials in the automotive and aerospace industries, rising demand for energy-efficient products, growing adoption of nanomaterials in water treatment and purification are fueling the Market's growth.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/nanomaterials-market

Device and component Miniaturization to Promote the Use of Nanomaterials

At a global scale, growing demand from the electronics and semiconductor industries due to the miniaturization of devices and components, increasing use of nanomaterials in the healthcare and medical sector, particularly for drug delivery and imaging applications, rising focus on sustainable and eco-friendly production methods for nanomaterials, such as green synthesis and recycling, growing adoption of nanomaterials in the energy sector for applications such as solar cells, energy storage, and fuel cells are several trends promoting the market growth

Several government initiatives promoting the growth of nanomaterials are the National Nanotechnology Initiative in the US, European Union horizon, Japan Society for the Promotion of Science promoting R&D, China's National Nanotechnology Initiative and the Nanotechnology Signature Initiative from the US are encouraging market growth.

Metal and Metal Oxide Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Metal and metal oxide type dominated the global market increasing use in various applications such as electronics, energy, and healthcare. It also has unique properties such as high strength, enhanced conductivity, and catalytic activity that make them highly sought after.

Electronics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, electronics is the leading segment as they are widely used in the manufacturing of microprocessors, memory chips, transistors, and other electronic components. In addition, the use of nanomaterials in the production of lithium-ion batteries has been a significant driver of the nanomaterials market growth in the energy segment.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge Demand from various end-use industries such as electronics, healthcare, energy, and automotive in countries like China, Japan, India and South Korea. Moreover, due to the large population, the region has an extremely huge consumer base and is home to several key manufacturers of nanomaterials contributing to the growth of the market. In Japan, the government's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has launched several initiatives to support the development and commercialization of nanomaterials-based products and technologies

Browse in-depth TOC on " Nanomaterials Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 75

Figures – 75

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/nanomaterials-market

Nanomaterials Market Report Suggests:

Boulder-based biotech company, SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC), acquires California DNA nanotechnology firm Palamedrix Inc. for $52.5 million. SomaLogic utilizes machine learning to analyze thousands of proteins in a patient's blood or urine to identify health conditions and recommend potential treatments.

In terms of application, the electronics segment dominates due to the wide use of nanomaterials.

In terms of type, the metal and metal oxide type segment is projected to gain more popularity as it is used in various applications

North America and Asia Pacific are dominating markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Nanomaterials Market Segmentation:

The global Nanomaterials market report is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Type

Carbon-based nanomaterials

Metal and metal oxide nanomaterials

Dendrimers

Nanoclay

Nanocellulose

Others

By Application

Electronics and consumer goods

Energy

Healthcare

Construction

Aerospace and defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/nanomaterials-market

Nanomaterials Market Major Company Profiles:

BASF SE

NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd

Arkema SA

DuPont

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

American Elements

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

eSpin Technologies Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Zyvex Technologies

Showa Denko K.K.

Nanosys Inc.

QD Vision Inc.

Raymor Industries Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Nanocyl S.A.

Nanoscale Corporation

NovaCentrix

Carbon Nanotechnologies Incorporated (CNI).

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market

Global Oil to Chemicals Market

Global Lightweight Materials Market

Global Ammonia Market

Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com