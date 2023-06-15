The desiccant dehumidifier market is projected to grow from USD 578 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 749 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Product Type, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468575/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high initial cost of desiccant dehumidifiers limits the desiccant dehumidifier market growth.



Food and Pharmaceutical application segment to witness significant growth during the forecast period.” Increasing investments in the food industry will provide lucrative market opportunities for the desiccant dehumidifier market in the food industry. High humidity levels can promote the growth of bacteria, mold, and other microorganisms, compromising the safety and quality of food and pharmaceutical products. Desiccant dehumidifiers effectively solve this problem as they can remove moisture from the air and maintain low humidity levels in a wide range of food and pharmaceutical applications. For example, desiccant dehumidifiers can be used in food processing plants to maintain optimal storage conditions for products such as fruits, vegetables, and meat and prevent ice formation on frozen products.

Market for portable desiccant dehumidifier segment is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period ” The portable segment is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period.Portable desiccant dehumidifiers are increasingly being adopted in gyms, basements, sports arenas, and commercial spaces where low-capacity desiccant dehumidifiers are required.



Portable dehumidifiers are typically lightweight and compact; some models are even equipped with wheels for easy mobility. Additionally, the factors like such as rising investments in innovation of the product innovation for portable desiccant dehumidifiers are enabling the segment’s high growth rate in the desiccant dehumidifier market.



Commercial end-user segment of the desiccant dehumidifiers to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the desiccant dehumidifier market has been industrial and commercial segments.The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing use of desiccant dehumidifiers in commercial facilities such as retail stores, hotels, swimming pools, and offices.In these commercial spaces, mostly low-capacity desiccant dehumidifiers are used due to small areas.



In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies is increasing the demand for desiccant dehumidifiers. This will further enable the use of desiccant dehumidifiers in commercial spaces such as retail stores, commercial buildings, and shopping malls.

Europe to account for a significant market share of desiccant dehumidifiers during the forecast period” Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share of the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period.Europe has a large population of technology enthusiasts and growing awareness about dehumidification systems which are a few of the major drivers for the growth of the desiccant dehumidifier market.



Moreover, the governments of the countries in Europe have policies for promoting energy conversation measures across economic segments such as industrial and commercial.Major companies such as Condair Group (Switzerland), DehuTech AB™ (Sweden), and Trotec (Austria), which provide desiccant dehumidifiers worldwide, are based in Europe.



Associations such as the Federation of European Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations (REHVA) support the growth of the industry in Europe, including desiccant dehumidifiers, thereby contributing to the growth of the desiccant dehumidifier market in this region.



