Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Growing cases of zika virus infection coupled with awareness about the necessity for early detection, especially among pregnant women, leads to increased demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests. These are the major factors that provide upward market growth. Other advantages, such as the portability and ease of use of PoC diagnostic devices, drive their adoption for Zika virus testing. Also, key players in the market are more focused on the commercialization of PoC diagnostics devices for the Zika virus, as they have increased their R&D activities and investments in the PoC diagnostics field.

Key Market Insights

As per the platform outlook, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end user outlook, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Quidel Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMerieux S A, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., and EKF Diagnostics, among others, are some of the key players in the global PoC diagnostics market for zika virus.





Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassays

Microfluidics

Dipsticks

Molecular Diagnostics





Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

OTC Testing Products

Prescription Based Testing Products

Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Blood

Urine

Nasal & Oropharyngeal Swabs

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities and Physicians Office

Hospitals

Home Care & Self Testing

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





