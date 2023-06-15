[Latest News] Fly Ash Market to Worth $19.19 Bn by 2029 | With 6.1% CAGR

Pune, India, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fly ash market size was USD 12.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 12.70 billion in 2022 to USD 19.19 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

Fly ash is a byproduct of burning pulverized coal in power plants. It is composed of fine particles that are carried up the smokestack with the exhaust gases and then collected by pollution control devices, such as electrostatic precipitators or baghouses Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Fly Ash Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to increasing awareness regarding water-borne diseases.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fly-ash-market-101087

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fly Ash Market Report:

Boral Ltd. (Australia)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

Holcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Charah, LLC. (U.S.)

Titan America LLC (U.S.)

Cement Australia Pty Limited (Australia)

Salt River Materials Group (U.S.)

Southeastern Fly Ash Company (U.S.)

Tarmac Holdings Limited (U.K.)

Aggregate Industries (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.19 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.70 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fly Ash Market Growth Drivers Class F Segment to Dominate Global Market Rising Commercialization & Industrialization to Augment Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fly-ash-market-101087

Segments:

Class F Segment to Dominate Global Market

By type, the fly ash market is bifurcated into Class F and Class C. Class F ash is created from bituminous and anthracite coals. This class consists of silica and alumina and lower calcium content. The Class F segment is expected to lead the market due to its advantages such as increased compressive strength and less heat generation.

Cement & Concrete Segment Leads the Market Due to Increased Demand from Construction Sector

Based on application, the fly ash market is categorized into cement & concretes, fills & embankments, waste stabilization, mining, oil field service, road stabilization, and others. The cement & concrete segment is anticipated to dominate the global fly ash market share due to rising product demand in the construction industry.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt On Construction Projects Amid Pandemic Hampered the Market Growth

Construction projects were halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed stringent restrictions on import/export activities, which directly hampered the supplies of raw materials required in the construction industry. Also, the manufacturing and production units were completely shut down during the initial lockdown phase, which created a huge impact on leading companies' productivity. Lack of raw material supplies and halted construction projects affected the global fly ash market growth during the pandemic.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/fly-ash-market-101087

Report Coverage:

The report provides insightful data regarding recent trends and advancements in the market. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion is mentioned along with recent business development strategies adopted by the leading players. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast are highlighted further in this report. Regional insights on segmented areas are given, and a list of key market players is mentioned further.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Commercialization & Industrialization to Augment Growth

The fly ash market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of fly ash in ceramics. Also, rising renovation and replacement activities are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing product demand from the construction industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth. The rising industrialization and commercialization activities are projected to bolster market development and expansion.

However, poor ash quality and unavailability may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Emerging Construction Industry

Asia Pacific dominates the global fly ash market share due to increasing demand for the product from the cement industry. Also, leading companies in the region are expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest global market share due to the rising demand for civil engineering and construction materials, which is anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. Furthermore, the rapid infrastructure development in developed countries is expected to propel growth.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/fly-ash-market-101087

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Fly Ash Production Overview

Covid-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the impact Opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Fly Ash Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018–2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (Value & Volume) Class F Class C Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value & Volume) Cement & Concretes Fills & Embankments Waste Stabilization Mining Oilfield Services Road Stabilization Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Augment Growth by Forming Business Agreements

The leading players in the global market focus on forming business agreements with supporting companies to expand their business reach and improve their performance. Companies adopt recent technologies to launch new products to meet customer demands and ensure customer satisfaction. These factors ensure enhanced brand image to augment growth.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fly-ash-market-101087

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Boral entered into an agreement with Eco Material Technologies Inc. to sell its North American Fly Ash business for USD 755.0 million. This transaction will complete Boral’s portfolio realignment and strategically refocus back on its construction materials business in Australia.

Read Related Insights:

Cement Industry Exhibiting 5.1% CAGR During 2022-2029 | Cement Market to Reach USD 481.73 billion by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com