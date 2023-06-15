Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2023: Strategic Partnerships and Technology Strategies to Ensure Future Growth Potential

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive changes in the way people are moving. In this research analytics, we look at some key factors that we think will drive the demand for shared mobility.

First is the pandemic-induced digital acceleration. People are now more open to using mobile apps than they were before the pandemic.

Second, the demand for shared mobility that spiked in 2021 continued well into 2022. Many shared mobility operators reported utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels and, sometimes, even exceeding them. A similar behavioral change was apparent in cities, as cities are now moving away from being car-centric to being more human-centric.

Third is the rise of socially conscious millennials who neither see the car as a status symbol nor feel the need to own one; they're comfortable using mobility apps to summon a ride.

Last, commuting is turning out to be more unpredictable because of the rolling out of hybrid work models, making flexible on-demand mobility solutions for corporates a necessity.

The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the world. It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility segments, offering insights into business segments' underlying growth prospects. The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

Key Topics Covered

1. Analysis Highlights

A Recap of 2022

Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Notable Regulations and Mandates

Notable Funding Raised in 2022 and Q1 2023

Notable Mergers & Acquisitions in 2022

The Shared Mobility Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

4. Research Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

5. Key Trends Predictions for 2023

Top Shared Mobility Trends to Watch Out for in 2023

Increase in Utilization of Shared Mobility Modes

Electric and Alternative Fuels - Key Sustainability

Market Consolidation to Achieve Economies of Scale

Connectivity Technologies to Take Centre Stage

Safety Moves to the Top of the Priority List for Kick Scooter Sharing

DRT Tech and Public Transport - A Promising Duo

Autonomous Shuttles Collaboration, the Winning Strategy

Impact Analysis of Mobility Trends by Region, 2022

6. Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2023)

Shared Mobility GMV by Segment

Shared Mobility Fleet by Regions

Shared Mobility GMV by Region

Shared Mobility Growth by Region, 2022 and 2023

7. Shared Mobility Regional Analysis, 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, NA, 2023

Regional Analysis, NA, 2022 and 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness

Regional Analysis, Europe, 2022 and 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness

Regional Analysis, China, 2022-2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness

Regional Analysis, India, 2022 and 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, ANZ,2023

Regional Analysis, ANZ, 2022 and 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness

Regional Analysis, Rest of APAC, 2022 and 2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, 2023

Regional Analysis, LATAM, 2022-2023

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, 2023

Regional Analysis, Middle East, 2022-2023

8. Shared Mobility Market Analysis (2023)

Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot

Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch, 2022

P2P Carsharing - Snapshot

P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch, 2022

Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot

Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch, Europe and NA, 2022

Ride ailing - Snapshot

Ride Hailing - Companies to Watch, 2022

Bike Sharing - Snapshot

Bike Sharing - Companies to Watch, 2022

Demand Responsive Transit - Snapshot

Demand Responsive Transit - Companies to Watch, 2022

Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot

Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch, 2022

Autonomous Snapshot

Autonomous Shuttles - Companies to Watch, 2022

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships and Business Model Diversification

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capability

10. Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

12. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gffp6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.