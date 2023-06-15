The polyvinyl alcohol market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyvinyl Alcohol Market by Type, application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468574/?utm_source=GNW

PVOH can be found in everyday products that enhance personal hygiene. PVOH offers excellent moisturizing effects to hair and skin, which is why it is utilized in a number of personal care products such shampoos, conditioners, and hair gels. When used in different skincare products like moisturizers and cleansers, polyvinyl alcohol improves the delivery of active substances. By permitting rapid skin penetration through the skin without creating allergies or irritation, it enhances the effectiveness of each ingredient. Additionally, it has a binding effect on hair color and peel-off masks, and it strengthens the adhesion of tight-grip cosmetics.



Partially hydrolyzed is expected to be the fastest growing type for polyvinyl alcohol in the market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

In the adhesive industry, partially hydrolyzed PVOH is utilized in the formulation of adhesives that require a balance between water resistance and adhesive strength.These adhesives find use in applications such as wood bonding and packaging.



Partially hydrolyzed PVOH is also utilized in the production of coatings and films that necessitate water resistance.Additionally, the textile industry finds value in partially hydrolyzed PVOH for applications like warp sizing and fiber treatments, as it provides desired levels of water resistance and adhesion properties.



These factors are driving its demand in the Polyvinyl alcohol market.



Based on region, Asia Pacific was the largest market for polyvinyl alcohol in 2023, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for polyvinyl alcohol.The market for this region is segmented into four regions China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific Region.



The Asia Pacific area has one of the largest Polyvinyl Alcohol markets, with China, Japan, and India being the key consumers.This can be linked to the region’s rapid development and rising consumer demand.



Industries like packaging, building, and textiles boost Polyvinyl Alcohol demand in the Asia Pacific regions.Asia Pacific regions are also generating a lot of waste, it produces more than half of the world’s plastic waste.



Compared to other plastics Polyvinyl Alcohol has a higher sustainability factor and is biodegradable. This is also leading to its application in various industries. Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region have implemented policies and initiatives to promote sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. PVOH, with its water-soluble and biodegradable characteristics, aligns with these initiatives and regulations. The support from governments and the growing awareness of sustainable materials are encouraging the adoption of PVOH in various applications. The Asia-Pacific region has a substantial agricultural sector that places emphasis on improving agricultural productivity and crop yields. Partially hydrolyzed PVOH serves as a carrier for controlled-release agricultural products, including fertilizers and crop protection formulations. The emphasis on efficient and sustainable agricultural practices is driving the demand for PVOH in the region. he Asia-Pacific region is experiencing substantial industrialization and economic growth, leading to increased demand for PVOH in sectors such as textiles, packaging, paper, adhesives, and construction. This growing industrial sector is driving the demand for PVOH-based products and applications, fostering market growth.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-Level - 20%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 70%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 30%, Europe - 30%, North America - 20%, Middle East & Africa-10%, and South America-10%

The key players in this market are Kuraray Co Ltd ( Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd (China), Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co Ltd (Taiwan), Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp Ltd (China), Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (China), Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Japan Vam and Poval Co Ltd (Japan), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Denka Company Ltd (Japan).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for polyvinyl alcohol market on the basis of type, application, and region.It provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions.



A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for polyvinyl alcoholmarket.



Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis of key drivers(PVB resins, cosmetics and personal care industry along with the growth of end use industries like paper, packaging and textile) and oppertunities(Medical applications which is creating new revenue pockets for the PVOH markets) — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the polyvinyl alcoholmarket; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyvinyl alcohol market offered by top players in the global polyvinyl alcoholmarket.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the polyvinyl alcohol market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for the polyvinyl alcohol market across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global polyvinyl alcohol market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the polyvinyl alcohol market.

