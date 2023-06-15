The global CIEM market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2%

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market by Offering, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468573/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The growth of the CIEM market is driven by factors such as increased speed and flexibility to innovate for DevOps are fueling the demand for CIEM.

• By offering, the solution segment holds the largest market size.



CIEM solutions provide IT and security organizations with control over cloud permissions and visibility into entitlements.CIEM solutions apply consistent security policies across all cloud platforms by enforcing the least privileged access.



It provides visibility into the permissions and activities of all identities in a cloud environment.With CIEM, admins can quickly identify who is accessing specific cloud resources or services and when they access them.



Hence, CIEM solutions help organizations guard against data breaches, malicious attacks, and the risks of excessive cloud permissions.

• By vertical, BFSI vertical holds the largest market size.



CIEM solutions help banks manage user identities, enforce access controls, and monitor user activity to detect and respond to potential security threats.CyberArk, Zscaler, Check Point, CrowdStrike, SailPoint, Ermetic, Saviynt, SSH, Orca Security, Authomize, One Identity, StrongDM, and senhasegura are some of the key vendors in the CIEM market space.



Financial institutions must ensure configuring and implementing an efficient cybersecurity strategy for protecting customers’ data and key applications while holding to regulatory compliance. Hence, there will be increasing demand for CIEM solutions in the upcoming years to ensure the security of the cloud.

• By region, the Asia Pacific segment to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the CIEM market.During COVID-19, cloud technology has supported global supply chains and remote working.



Cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and other domestic cloud computing companies across the region have enhanced their cloud offerings to support start-up companies. Increasing digitalization and extending cyberattacks fuel the adoption of CIEM solutions.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains various industry experts’ insights, from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, and Managerial and Other Levels – 65%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45% ,North America – 20%, Europe – 35%.

Major vendors in the global CIEM market include Microsoft (US), CyberArk (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), Rapid7 (US), CrowdStrike (US), SailPoint (US), Saviynt (US), Orca Security (US), EmpowerID (US), Senhasegura (Brazil), Sysdig (US), NextLabs (US), Britive (US), StrongDM (US), Solvo (Israel), Ermetic (US), One Identity (US), Authomize (US), Sonrai Security (US), Radware (Israel), SecurEnds (US), and SSH Communications Security (Finland).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the CIEM market, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the CIEM market and forecasts its size by Offering (Solution, Professional Services), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, IT and ITeS, Telecommunications, and Other Verticals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market’s key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CIEM market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Need for proper management of identities, access, and privileges,

To maintain visibility and ensure compliance across multiple cloud infrastructures, and crypto-jacking threats and Increased speed and flexibility to innovate for DevOps), restraints (Lack of awareness of cloud resources, cloud security architecture, and strategy and limited technical skilled expertise to implement CIEM), opportunities (Leverage advanced techniques such as ML to recommend least privileges for particular kind of work), and challenges (High initial investment and Transitory (Dynamic) nature of cloud)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the CIEM market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the CIEM market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CIEM market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players, such as Microsoft (US), CyberArk (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), Rapid7 (US), CrowdStrike (US), SailPoint (US), Saviynt (US), Orca Security (US), EmpowerID (US), Senhasegura (Brazil), Sysdig (US), NextLabs (US), Britive (US), StrongDM (US), Solvo (Israel), Ermetic (US), One Identity (US), Authomize (US), Sonrai Security (US), Radware (Israel), SecurEnds (US), and SSH Communications Security (Finland), among others in the CIEM market strategies.

