Global Pyrometallurgy Recycling Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pyrometallurgy Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028.
The growth of the pyrometallurgy recycling market is fueled by mounting environmental sustainability concerns and the need to address natural resource depletion, prompting the widespread adoption of recycling methods such as pyrometallurgy. Market expansion is also supported by stringent global environmental regulations, the growing volume of electronic waste, advancements in pyrometallurgical technologies, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices and the value of recycled metals.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type of waste outlook, the construction and demolition waste segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the end-user outlook, the construction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Sims Metal Management Ltd., Aurubis AG, Glencore International AG, Umicore N.V., Nucor Corporation, Boliden Group, Johnson Matthey Plc, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Recylex S.A., and Eramet Group among others, are some of the key players in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market.
Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Post-consumer Waste
- Industrial Waste
- Construction and Demolition Waste
- Electronic Waste
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Construction
- Aerospace
- Manufacturing
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Large-scale Industrial Recycling Plants
- SMEs
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
