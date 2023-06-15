Global Pyrometallurgy Recycling Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pyrometallurgy Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the pyrometallurgy recycling market is fueled by mounting environmental sustainability concerns and the need to address natural resource depletion, prompting the widespread adoption of recycling methods such as pyrometallurgy. Market expansion is also supported by stringent global environmental regulations, the growing volume of electronic waste, advancements in pyrometallurgical technologies, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices and the value of recycled metals.

Key Market Insights

As per the type of waste outlook, the construction and demolition waste segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end-user outlook, the construction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Sims Metal Management Ltd., Aurubis AG, Glencore International AG, Umicore N.V., Nucor Corporation, Boliden Group, Johnson Matthey Plc, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Recylex S.A., and Eramet Group among others, are some of the key players in the global pyrometallurgy recycling market.





Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Post-consumer Waste

Industrial Waste

Construction and Demolition Waste

Electronic Waste

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Aerospace

Manufacturing





Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Large-scale Industrial Recycling Plants

SMEs

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





