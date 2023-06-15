Wine Production Machinery Market to reach USD 3.4 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Wine Production Machinery Market ”. The total global market for the “Wine Production Machinery Market” was valued at USD 2.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.4 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 2.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 3.4 Bn CAGR 6.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 267 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 123 Segment Covered By Equipment Type, Wine Type, Automation Level Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Wine Production Machinery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents an in-depth analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraining factors. The competitive landscape of the wine production machinery industry includes factors such as market penetration, company overview, financials, key developments, and long-term investments. The data was collected by primary and both research methodologies. By region, the market analysis is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America. SWOT analysis was used to determine the weakness and strengths of the industry and a bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Wine Production Machinery Market size.

Wine Production Machinery Market Overview

The wine production machinery used various equipment , which helped to process the wine production such as crushing, harvesting, bottling, and filtering different fruit juices. The increasing demand for high-quality wine and the rising need for efficient production equipment is a key influencing factor for the Wine Production Machinery Market growth.

The increasing number of wineries drives the Wine Production Machinery Market growth

The wine production machinery demand is primarily fuelled by the rise in consumer demand for wine and the growth of the millinery population. The growth of disposable income, advanced technologies, and demand for traditional and organic wine across the world are expected to drive the wine production machinery industry growth. Also, changing consumption habits and preference for ultra-high premium alcohol such as wine, champagne, and beer . The increasing use of robots and automation processes in making wine processes is expected to create opportunities for the wine production machinery market growth. The types of wine production machinery equipment are tanks and fermenters, crushing and pressing equipment, temperature control, and filtration equipment.

The growing priorities for organic and sustainable wine production methods and technologies developed in machinery equipment trend to create lucrative opportunities for Wine Production Machinery manufacturers to sustain their position in the global market. However, with the high-cost installation of wine production machinery, it is not affordable for small and emerging wineries to invest in it. This is the responsible factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the Wine Production Machinery Market during the forecast period.

Europe to dominate the Wine Production Machinery Market share during the forecast period

In 2022, Europe held the largest global wine production machinery market share and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The regional market growth is influenced due to the huge consumption of wine in the urban population, changing lifestyles and growing stress levels. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for wineries and increase the demand for Wine Production Machinery Market over the area. Winemaking companies are adopting such machinery to increase their product level. In Europe, Arsilac, Bared srl, Cadalpe srl, sanlauren winery, Dananika lts, Bucher Vaslin are major industries players in the Wine Production Machinery Market.

Wine Production Machinery Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type:

• Crushers

• Destemmers

• Presses

• Fermenters

• Filtration equipment

• Bottling equipment

• Storage tanks

Based on the Equipment Type, the crushers segment to hold the Wine Production Machinery Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the crushers segment dominated the global market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The crusher’s machine is used for graph crushing or any other fruits and extracting juice from it. These crushers are manual, automatic, and electric or hydraulic according to their size and capacity. Such are responsible factors for segment growth in the global market. Simultaneously, destemmers, fermenters, presses, bolting equipment, and storage tanks equally contribute to making the wine process. Every wine production machinery segment equipment depends on each other and has a major share in the Wine Production Machinery Market.

By Wine Type:

• Red

• White

• Sparkling

• Fortified

Based on Wine Type, the Red wine segment dominate the Wine Production Machinery Market share in 2022

Red wine production machinery such as crushers, destemmers, and filtration equipment, are used to extract the juice and crush it. In 2022, the red wine segment held the largest market share due to the high demand for red wine across the world. European and North American consumers are giving more preference for red wine and is expected to drive the Wine Production Machinery Market.

By Automation Level:

• Manual

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

Based on the Automatic level, the fully automatic segment accounted for the largest Wine Production Machinery Market share

The segment growth is driven by fully automatic wine production machinery is reduce the high cost of labor and works more as compared to manual machinery. This machine offers various advances, its sensors are highly developed and the control system very well. Since the segment growth in the Wine Production Machinery Market.

Wine Production Machinery Market’s Key Players include:

• Bucher Vaslin SA - France

• GEA Group AG - Germany

• Krones AG - Germany

• JBT Corporation - United States

• Alfa Laval AB - Sweden

• AEB Group - Italy

• Mori-Tem - Italy

• Prospero Equipment Corp. - United States

• Grapeworks Pty Ltd - Australia

• Criveller Group - Canada

• Zambelli Enotech - Italy

• Puleo Srl - Italy

• Scharfenberger GmbH & Co. KG - Germany

• Mencarelli Group srl - Italy

• Esau & Hueber GmbH - Germany

• F.Lli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. - Italy

• TMCI Padovan S.p.A. - Italy

• A.P. Vinco Engineering - United States

• Winequip - Australia

• Criveller California Corp. - United States

• The Vintner's Vault - United States

• Velo S.p.A. - Italy

• Mori Wine Machinery - Italy

• Borelli Srl - Italy

• Groupe Charlois – France

Key questions answered in the Wine Production Machinery Market are:

What are Wine Production Machineries?

What was the Wine Production Machinery Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Wine Production Machinery Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Wine Production Machinery Market?

What are the key benefits of the Wine Production Machinery Market?

What are the new trends in Wine Production machinery?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Wine Production Machinery Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Wine Production Machinery Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Wine Production Machinery Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Wine Production Machinery Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Wine Production Machinery Market?

Which region held the largest share of the Wine Production Machinery Market?

Who are the key players in the Wine Production Machinery Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Equipment Type, Application, Automation Level and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

