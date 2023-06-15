The IoT MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2%

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT MVNO Market by Operational Model, Subscribers, Enterprise and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468571/?utm_source=GNW





Based on the subscribers, the enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growing need for data-driven insights, the need for flexibility and scalability, and the need for security are all driving the growth of the IoT MVNO market.Enterprises are increasingly using IoT MVNOs to track the movement of goods, monitor the condition of assets, optimize routes, and provide customer service.



IoT MVNOs can help enterprises to reduce costs, improve efficiency, improve customer service, and increase security.New IoT applications are being developed constantly.



These applications are driving demand for IoT connectivity and services. For example, IoT is being used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation



Based on the enterprise, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

IoT MVNOs allow businesses to track the movement of goods throughout the supply chain.This data can be used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer service.



For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with real-time location data on their goods so that they can always see where their goods are. This information can be used to optimize routes, prevent delays, and ensure that goods are delivered on time.

IoT MVNOs allow businesses to optimize routes to deliver goods more efficiently.This can save businesses time and money.



For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with data on traffic conditions to plan routes that avoid congested areas. This information can also be used to estimate the delivery time so that businesses can keep their customers informed.



Based on region, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The large and growing market, mature telecommunications infrastructure, government support, high level of investment, a large number of businesses, and high level of competition all contribute to the growth of the IoT MVNO market in North America.There has been a high level of investment in IoT in North America, which has helped drive the development of new IoT technologies and solutions.



The US government has been a strong supporter of IoT, and this has helped to create a favorable environment for the growth of the IoT market in North America .



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the IoT MVNO Market:

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level –38%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Middle East & Africa- 5%, Latin America – 5%

The major players in the IoT MVNO market are KDDI (Japan), KORE Wireless (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Twilio (US), Asahi Net (Japan), Telit (US), BICS (Belgium), Lycamobile (UK), Wireless Logic (UK), Truphone (UK), Aeris Communications (US), Cubic Telecom (Ireland), Hologram (US), 1NCE (Germany), 1OT (Estonia), Soracom (Japan), Onomondo (Denmark), etc. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the IoT MVNO market.



