Baby Electrolyte Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Baby Electrolyte Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, Others), by Application (Grape, Apple, Strawberry, Orange, Unflavored, Others), by Application (Upto 12 Months, 12 to 36 Months, 36 to 60 Months), by Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, General Trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.”According to the report, the global baby electrolyte industry was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Improving birth rates due to the growing penetration of In vitro fertilization (IVF) services and the rise in the global population are the major factors that are expected to foster the demand for the baby electrolytes market in the forthcoming future. A significant increase in the global population and growth in awareness of diarrheal diseases and electrolytes is expected to boost the demand for baby electrolytes during the forecast period. Baby electrolyte products are subject to adherence to strict safety regulations formulated by the government to curb malpractices and ensure the safety of infants’ health. Therefore, the implementation of strict government regulations and decline in fertility rates in women may hamper the market growth to an extent. Furthermore, the introduction of smart baby pacifiers can boost the demand for baby electrolytes in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The shift in consumer behavior toward online buying during the pandemic was one of the major factors that fueled the expansion of the baby electrolyte industry.

The lockdowns and limitations on freedom of movement and social gatherings contributed to a decrease in the frequency of bacterial and viral infections leading to diarrhea. As a result, sales of electrolyte drinks decreased as there were fewer instances of ailments such as vomiting and diarrhea, which reduced their need.

The liquid segment to retain its dominance by 2031-

By form, the liquid segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global baby electrolyte market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast period. The others segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. The demand for tablets and popsicle forms of baby electrolytes is expected to grow owing to various factors such as its customizability, long shelf life, convenience, easy storage, and availability of wider varieties, which are expected to boost the growth of the other segment in the forthcoming years.

The unflavored segment to rule the roost-

By flavor, the unflavored segment held the major share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global baby electrolyte market revenue. Since the unflavored electrolyte is economical and free from artificial flavors, it is highly demanded. Moreover, the unflavored electrolyte drink may be suitable for children experiencing diarrhea or vomiting, as they may not be willing to consume anything with a strong or sweet taste. However, the strawberry segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The 12 to 36 months segment to dominate by 2031–

By application, the 12 to 36 months segment accounted for nearly half of the global baby electrolyte market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The upto 12 months segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in the prevalence of diarrhea among neonates as they are vulnerable to different bacteria and viruses is expected to foster the demand for baby electrolytes among this age group.

The modern trade segment to dominate by 2031–

By distribution channel, the modern trade segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global baby electrolyte market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of modern trade channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and pharmacy chains across developing nations is the major factor that is expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021 –

By region, Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global baby electrolyte market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031. The growth of the market across Asia-Pacific is driven by various factors such as the growth in awareness of the health benefits of ORS in infants and the rise in the prevalence of diarrhea and associated mortality among children population is boosting the demand for baby electrolytes in Asia-Pacific. Europe, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. Parents are looking for natural & organic options as they become more aware of the potential health dangers linked to chemical additives and preservatives in baby goods.

Key players in the industry-

Abbott Laboratories

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Cipla Ltd.

Sanofi

Cera Products, Inc.

Monico S.p.A.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Kinderfarms, LLC.

FDC Limited

Unilab, Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Goodonya

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global baby electrolyte market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.



