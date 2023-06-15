The global synchronous generator market is estimated to grow from USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from an estimated of USD 4.7 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6%

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synchronous Generator Market by Prime Mover, Speed, Power Rating, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468570/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Increasing electricity demand and need for reliable power generation is major factor driving the market



Conventional Power Generation: The largest- growing segment of the synchronous generator market

Based on by End User of synchronous generator , the conventional power generation segment is estimated to be the largest-growing market from 2023 to 2028.Synchronous generators are widely employed in baseload power plants designed to provide a constant, continuous supply of electricity to the grid.



These power plants, such as coal-fired, natural gas-fired, or nuclear power plants, rely on synchronous generators to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Synchronous generators can synchronize with the electrical grid, matching the grid’s frequency and phase.

1,500 RPM: The largest segment by standard in synchronous generator market

The 1,500 RPM segment, by speed, is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.By operating at 1,500 RPM, they can maintain a stable frequency output of 50 Hz which is common standard for grid frequency used in Europe and Asia Pacific.



Synchronous generators can easily synchronize with the utility grid due to their ability to match the grid’s frequency and phase. Operating at 1,500 RPM allows seamless integration with the grid system, making connecting and supplying power to the electrical network easier

30-50 MVA: The fastest growing segment by type in synchronous generator market

The 30-50 MVA, by power rating is projected to hold the fastest growing market size during the forecast period.The growth of the 30–50 MVA segment is driven by the increasing electricity demand in rapidly developing economies.



As these economies undergo industrial growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development, reliable and high-capacity power generation solutions are crucial. With their substantial power output and ability to meet large-scale operational requirements, 30–50 MVA synchronous generators are well-positioned to address growing energy needs.



Europe: The third largest and third fastest-growing region in synchronous generator market

Europe is estimated to hold the third largest and third fastest market share in the synchronous generator market.As the EU prepares to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, some countries have chosen to expand their current gas drilling sites or tap into untapped reserves, in addition to diversifying their energy sources and promoting renewable energy.



These factors make synchronous generators particularly suited for oil and gas facilities because they can provide reliable and stable power over various load conditions. They also have high efficiency and can maintain their voltage and frequency output within tight tolerances, which is critical for the safe and reliable operation of the equipment in the facility



The synchronous generator market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the synchronous generator market are ABB (Switzerland), WEG (Brazil), Siemens Energy (Germany), Meidensha Corporation (Japan), and Andritz (Austria).



