Cyber Security Market worth $266.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cyber Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 173.5 billion in 2022 to USD 266.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing adoption of IoT security solutions, adoption of cloud-based cyber security solutions, and increased BYOD trends are some factors which are driving the cyber security market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2022 US $173.5 billion Market size value in 2027 US $266.2 billion Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Largest Market North America Market Segments Covered Components, software, services, security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region Cyber Security Market Drivers Increased target-based cyber-attacks to draw operational disruptions.

Cyber security Mesh Architecture (CSMA) to simplify security infrastructure.

Growing demand for cyber-savvy boards Cyber Security Market Opportunities IoT security to play a vital role in cyber security market.

Adoption of cloud-based cyber security solutions among SMEs

Growth of endpoint security segment due to increased BYOD trend Companies in the global cyber security market IBM (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), Trellix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), NortonLifeLock (US), Rapid7 (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Oracle (US) and many more.

Trend: AI and ML in cyber security

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become indispensable technologies for addressing the complexity and volume of cyber security threats that are constantly increasing. Machines are better than people and traditional software in identifying patterns that indicate malicious software and odd behaviour. By recognizing particular trends and cycles, the system can also anticipate possible attacks and react to threats automatically. In fact, it frequently happens that two occurrences are identical and call for the same course of action. The system can identify the attack, report, and categorize the event, and then implement the patch automatically rather than having to repeat the process, which is occasionally done manually.

Even better, security technologies like behavioural analytics, which are crucial for identifying adversarial and zero-day threats, may identify attacks only by spotting unusual behaviour. In the ongoing struggle between attackers and defenders for technological and tactical advantage in cybersecurity, AI and ML have come into play. A cyber security expert must maintain continuous vigilance, continue to study, and have access to cutting-edge equipment that can handle threats that are always evolving.

Trend: IoT in cyber security

The Internet of Things (IoT) aims for seamless connectivity where gadgets continually change how we work and live. All electronic gadgets come equipped with Internet-connected sensors that gather information about their surroundings and interact with one another. This status is communicated to data storage where information is kept in the form of text, videos, or photographs, which are then analysed by analytical engines to draw various conclusions. The components of analytical engines are both human and machine learning.

Cloud security is a very significant issue to be concerned about since hackers will find vulnerabilities. Because hackers would use software flaws for their own gain, cloud protection is a very significant subject of worry. As more and more gadgets are being connected to the internet every day, there will be a significant demand for web developers and cyber professionals who can manage such serious risks. Device security, data security, and the preservation of individual privacy are issues with cybersecurity.

Opportunity: Increased BYOD trends led the endpoint security segment in cyber security market to grow further in mobile protection

Threat management has become more challenging for internal IT personnel due to the development of technologies in these endpoint security categories, technical breakthroughs, and system changes. Numerous organizations face difficulties as a result of dynamic regulatory compliances and technology advancements. Cybercrimes are brought on by interconnected platforms and endpoints that rely on modern technology and reveal security system flaws. For instance, the increasing usage of social media apps and the BYOD idea to share information internally across enterprises have created hitherto unexplored opportunities for online cyber dangers and attacks.

Digital apps frequently include flaws with a number of vulnerabilities that can let attacks through and lead to the loss of user data. From integration and deployment to being live, the apps need to undergo appropriate testing at each stage. Business security infrastructures are supported by application security solutions and services. With the growing acceptance of digital applications across sectors, the popularity of these solutions and services is rising. In light of the Covid-19 issue, cyber security solutions are becoming more and more popular, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecasted period.

Key Industry Development

