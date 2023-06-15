El Septimo Celebrates Rich Black History and Culture by Introducing “Empress of Sheba” Cigar

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s leader in manufacturing the best premium cigars and the most globally recognized luxury cigar brand, announced that it will be releasing a new cigar blend part of its best-selling series, The Emperor Collection, called “Empress of Sheba.” El Septimo will launch this 6” x 60 Maduro Gordo worldwide at the 2023 Premium Cigar Association’s (PCA) Annual Trade Show.

“I was asked by a dear friend to design a cigar that reflects on the rich history and culture of African Americans. Before we started to design this cigar, we wanted to find a powerful person in African history to be part of our Emperor Collection. The search ended soon when we learned the history of Queen Sheba,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

Known for her beauty, wisdom, and wealth, Queen Sheba appears in religious texts as a potential equal to King Solomon, both having lived 950 years before the birth of Christ. Her kingdom stretched from modern Ethiopia to Yemen. Empress Sheba appears in the Bible, in the antiquities of Josephus (8.5.5). According to Josephus (Ant. 8:165-173), Queen Sheba was the Queen of Egypt and Ethiopia, who brought to Israel the first specimens of the balsam, which grew in the Holy Land in the historian’s time. The “Empress of Sheba” will retail at $20 and comes in a Box of 20 cigars.

Younan finishes, “We wanted to do something that we have never done before, so we designed our first Maduro 6 x 60 Gordo cigar. Back then, regions in Africa were known for their rare and special spices, so we made sure we included these notes, creating a rich, aged cigar that is powerful by its brand and yet enjoyable to smoke. This cigar has a beautiful appearance caused by an incredibly special, shiny Maduro wrapper that you notice in the cigar the moment you lay your eyes on it. The taste and aroma are tangible elements in a cigar which we have mastered at El Septimo, and this medium to full-bodied blend highlights that by offering a smooth and balanced flavor and aroma. It truly touches your seventh sense. The construction and consistency in a cigar are our specialties, and for the “Empress of Sheba” we used the best ruler and most talented blenders in the industry - masters of the nose and mouth sensory tasting experiences. This ultra-premium cigar retails at $20 per stick, includes rare and aged tobacco, and comes in a great size and shape that you can enjoy for long time.”

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Propertie s .

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva with Cigar Lounges globally, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Also under its Wine & Spirits sector include El Septimo Cognac and three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya, and Chateau Ascumbas. The company also owns luxury Hotels and Resorts in France and Portugal including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Beach Resort, and four French golf courses named Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

