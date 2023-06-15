Toothbrush Market Size to Worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.52% CAGR

Pune, India, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toothbrush market size was valued at USD 6.90 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 7.07 billion in 2023 to USD 9.63 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% over the estimated period. The surge is due to the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene & care. Besides, several companies are focused on the production of brushes with various bristle sizes and shapes. This is expected to propel industry expansion to a considerable extent.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Toothbrush Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Toothbrush Market Report:

Colgate Palmolive Co. (U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Unilever, Plc. (U.K.)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Curaden AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.52% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.63 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.90 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Bristle Type

By End-user

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Market Growth Drivers Rising Prevalence of Oral-related Diseases to Drive Market Growth Rising Number of Innovative Product Launches by Key Players to Support Growth

Report Coverage:

The report provides a substantial analysis of the vital trends augmenting the market value over the forthcoming years. It further offers an overview of the key steps undertaken by leading companies for strengthening the positions of their businesses. Some of these initiatives comprise acquisitions, merger agreements, and the launch of new products.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge on Account of Growing Prevalence of Oral-related Diseases

One of the major factors propelling the toothbrush market growth is the escalating prevalence of diseases associated with oral care. This is likely to surge the demand for medically prescribed products.

However, the industry expansion could be hindered by the increasing competition from local and unorganized market players.

COVID-19 Impact:

Surge in Industry Share Owing to Growing Personal Hygiene Products Demand

The pandemic period registered an increase in the demand for hygiene-related and personal care products. This led to a substantial upsurge in the consumption of items for purposes associated with oral hygiene. However, there was a slight decline in industry growth driven by the shutdown of convenience stores.

Segments:

Manual Segment to Hold Major Market Share Driven by Lower Cost

By product type, the market is bifurcated into electric and manual. The manual segment is slated to record remarkable market share throughout the forecast period. The rise is due to the growing product usage across the globe on account of lower costs.

Soft Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Ability to Clean Sensitive Teeth

On the basis of bristle type, the market for toothbrushes is classified into medium, soft, and firm. The soft segment is anticipated to register appreciable expansion over the estimated period. The surge is due to the increasing product adoption on account of higher recommendation from experts.

Adult Segment to Record Substantial Demand Impelled by Soaring Prevalence of Dental Caries

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into adult and children. The adult segment is estimated to account for majority market share over the study period due to the growing prevalence of dental caries.

By geography, the market for toothbrushes is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Propelled by Increasing Geriatric Population

The Asia Pacific toothbrush market share is anticipated to be dominant over the estimated period on account of escalating aging population in countries such as South Korea and China.

The North America market is estimated to depict appreciable expansion throughout the study period. The upsurge is due to the rollout of innovative grocery items by leading companies such as Unilever Plc., Colgate Palmolive Company, and others.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Toothbrush Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Manual Electric By Bristle Type (Value) Soft Medium Firm By End-user (Value) Adult Children By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Positions

Major players are entering into partnership agreements and deals for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the launch of new solutions. Additional initiatives comprise an upsurge in research activities and the development of new products. For instance, in September 2021, GSK Plc. rolled out plastic-free Sensodyne Pronamel and Paradontax brushes in Asia and the U.S.

Key Industry Development:

February 2023 – Koninklijke Philips N.V. entered into a partnership with ortho dental platform provider Candid. The deal would help the company provide a kit of professional dental products.

