XEALTH NAMED TO AVIA MARKETPLACE’S TOP REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING COMPANIES

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Remote Patient Monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

“Clinicians are under immense pressure to add more remote monitoring capabilities to an already overworked team, so digital health programs are increasingly being seen as a way to support these goals without adding additional stress on care teams,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Leveraging automation and putting RPM tools into clinician workflows optimizes engagement and success of these initiatives. We are excited to be recognized by AVIA Marketplace as a Top Company in Remote Patient Monitoring.”

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems, bringing digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets and tools to nearly 4 million patients across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

The Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote patient monitoring, the 2023 refresh of this report helps define the remote patient monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"With the rise of Remote Patient Monitoring solutions, a transformative shift in patient care is imminent. Our report illuminates the trailblazers making significant strides in this field," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our objective with the Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Report is to arm healthcare organizations with comprehensive insights and tools crucial for the successful deployment and expansion of these advanced digital solutions. Leveraging digital technologies, we can extend care access, optimize patient experiences and outcomes, and tackle the escalating challenges that healthcare providers encounter in today's multifaceted landscape."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It’s built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace’s Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies list here.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare’s biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry’s premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.