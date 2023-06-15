The global connected tires market size is projected to grow from USD 4 million in 2023 to USD 54 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 67.1%

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Tires Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Rim Size, Sales Channel, Propulsion, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468569/?utm_source=GNW

Growing emphasis on safety will fuel the demand for connected tires equipped with real-time monitoring capabilities, including tire pressure, temperature, and tread wear. This information would be seamlessly transmitted to the vehicle’s onboard systems, empowering drivers with timely alerts and enabling proactive measures to prevent accidents. Such factors will lead to an increase in demand for connected tyres in the coming years. Further, the rise of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) will increase the demand of connected mobility ecosystems. Connected tires play a vital role within these ecosystems by offering valuable data that various stakeholders, including fleet operators, ride-sharing platforms, and smart city infrastructure, can harness.



The 12-17 Inches segment will lead the market during forecast period

The market for the 12–17 inches segment is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles, including tire monitoring systems.The growth of electric vehicles is also expected to fuel demand for connected tires, as they require more precise and efficient monitoring systems.



The trend of connected cars is a significant driver of growth, creating a need for real-time vehicle data analysis and monitoring.Connected tire systems, such as the Goodyear TPMS and Continental’s ContiConnect, offer real-time monitoring of tire pressure, temperature, and other parameters, improving safety and performance.



The rise of shared mobility services and ride-sharing platforms is expected to drive demand for advanced tire management solutions.



EV segment to witness a faster growth during the forecast period

The electric propulsion subsegment of the connected tires market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.Electric vehicles tend to have heavier batteries and generate more torque, which can strain the tires more.



As a result, tire pressure and temperature monitoring are critical for ensuring optimal performance and safety.Several tire manufacturers have developed connected tire solutions specifically for electric vehicles.



For example, Michelin’s Connected Road concept uses sensors embedded in the road surface to provide real-time information to drivers about road conditions, traffic, and weather, enabling them to make better decisions and reduce energy consumption.As more consumers shift toward sustainable modes of transportation, demand for advanced tire monitoring and maintenance solutions that can improve vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency is expected to rise.



The trend of smart cities and connected infrastructure is also expected to fuel demand for advanced tire monitoring systems in the electric vehicle segment.



North America will lead the connected tyre market in the short future

The growing demand for safety and the increasing willingness of consumers to adopt new technologies is expected to drive the growth of the connected tires market in North America.The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of advanced tire technologies and the increasing demand for real-time tire monitoring solutions.



The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of luxury vehicles, which require specialized tires optimized for their unique needs. Overall, the connected tires market in North America is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, government mandates, and increasing consumer demand for safety and convenience.



Consumers are becoming increasingly willing to adopt new technologies in their vehicles to improve safety.This trend is reflected in the growing popularity of connected tires, which allow for real-time monitoring of tire performance and safety through sensors embedded in the tire.



Michelin is one of the companies leading the way in this space with its Michelin Connected Technologies platform, which provides real-time data and analysis of tire performance to drivers and fleet managers.Moreover, recent developments in the connected tires market in the US include the introduction of new technologies, such as RFID chips, which offer improved accuracy and security compared to traditional TPMS.



Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, and Pirelli are some of the leading players in the connected tires market in US, investing heavily in research and development to offer innovative solutions for the changing needs of customers.



The Connected tyre market is dominated by major charging providers including Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear (US), Continental (Germany), and Pirelli (Italy) among others in the Connected tyre market.



