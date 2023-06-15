Cologix Expands Hyperscale Edge Footprint with Completion and Pre-Lease of Scalelogixˢᵐ Data Center in Northern Virginia

DENVER, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today the completion and pre-lease of its new, 120 megawatt (MW) Scalelogix data center in Northern Virginia, one of the largest single data centers in North America.

Built in a record time of seven months from permitting to commissioning, the three-story, 455,000-square-foot Scalelogix ASH1 data center located in Ashburn, Virginia, is designed and purpose-built for hyperscalers’ massive capacity and edge traffic demands from the ground up. This state-of-the-art facility has been pre-leased by a major global technology company and went into service in May 2023.

“We’re aggressively expanding our hyperscale edge portfolio across North America in response to growing demand from major global cloud providers and large digital enterprises,” said Cologix Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich. “With their massive scale and top-tier performance, our Scalelogix data centers provide high-speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure access to fixed, 5G and public cloud networks that today’s businesses require for success.”

The Scalelogix ASH1 facility is located in an important global corridor known as “Data Center Alley.” The city of Ashburn is a key interconnection hub for the eastern U.S. and major gateway to Europe with the world’s largest concentration of cloud computing infrastructure. Colocation and connectivity in this area provide a strategic advantage to customers who want easy and secure access to a critical global data corridor. ASH1 is one of three new Scalelogix data centers to be launched by Cologix in the next year, including facilities planned in Columbus, Ohio and Montrèal, Canada.

“Many positive factors contributed to the project’s successful and efficient timeline, including transparent partnerships and communications with all parties involved every step of the way,” said Cologix Chief Development Officer Nathan Hazelwood. “I am so proud and appreciative of the entire Cologix team and our invaluable partners and vendors, as we’ve built a superior facility that will provide exceptional capabilities for our customers doing business at the digital edge.”

Cologix’s highly efficient and scalable new ASH1 facility is designed with customer needs in mind, including the following benefits and sustainable features:



• Maximum Energy Efficiency. Cooling system is designed for maximum energy efficiency complete with free cooling capability designed and built-in day one. It also includes hot aisle containment with up to 35 cabinets per row. By using a high-efficiency, closed-loop cooling system, ASH1 will save approximately 400 million gallons of water per year.

• Highly Connected Network. The facility provides highly connected Ashburn Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) designed for hyperscalers and customers of hyperscalers. It is also part of Cologix’s robust interconnection ecosystem of 700+ network providers, 350+ cloud providers, 30+ public cloud onramps and six internet exchanges. Includes multiple physically separated, diverse and secure MMRs while offering multiple diverse fiber entrance vaults to the campus. Metro area dark fiber is also available.



• Top-tier Security. The facility’s security office includes an anti-intrusion system, closed-circuit television (CCTV) system, biometric scanners and badge access. Customized security is available.



• Space for Customer Needs. 30% of the building is programmed for customers' needs inclusive of dedicated office space, storage and other amenities.

• Modular Electrical Rooms (MERs). This is the first Cologix development project built with MERs, which are prefabricated modular assemblies built out with electrical infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed at a data center facility. MERs support a wide range of equipment with varying contents dependent on customer needs and electrical topography.

• Shortened Build Time. With enhanced efficiencies in design and construction, Cologix finished the facility in seven months from permit to customer turnover. This is less than half the time typically required for a project of this magnitude and allows earlier facility access for customers.

• EV charging stations. The ASH1 facility will have several EV charging stations available for all customers, employees, vendors and partners to use while at the data center.

• Recycling Efforts During Building Process. Cologix recycled the majority of copper, steel, refrigerants and concrete from the prior structure that was in place while constructing ASH1, reducing the use of new materials and disposing of other materials in an environmentally conscience way.

###



About Cologix Inc.

