APCO Holdings, LLC Announces Recipients of 2023’s Corporate Giving Initiative

Norcross, GA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care and GWC Warranty brands, announces the recipients of its third corporate giving initiative. Community outreach is one of several initiatives the company has undertaken to improve diversity and equality and build an even stronger culture of inclusion.

Now in its third year, APCO’s Diversity and Inclusion Council works to shape opportunities to educate and engage employees. Council members belong to at least one of five sub-committees that focus on more specific initiatives including Internal Outreach, Cultural Inclusivity, Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Community Outreach.

The Community Outreach subcommittee’s charter is to source and select community partners that champion social equity initiatives, then deploy funds to support those missions. The four organizations selected to receive funding in 2023 were:

Latina Leaders of Kern County Group – Supports and mentors aspiring young women in California to become leaders in all areas of life.

Women of Color Automotive Network (WOCAN) – Scholarships and general funding to expand the reach of women of color in the automotive industry.

Men Who Dare – Supports, trains, and provides scholarships and mentorships for high-potential young men and women in the Detroit, MI area.

21st Century Leaders – Sends promising Georgia high school students to Goizueta Business School’s entrepreneurship summer learning program.

“Change starts in our communities, and we are passionate about partnering with organizations that move diversity and equality forward,” says Crystal Meinert, Vice President, Human Relations. “The opportunity to invest into these organizations aligns with our core values, and these groups continue to do the important work of advocating for solutions that make a great impact.”

About APCO Holdings

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.