Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.30%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The abnormal breathing pattern that a person experiences while they are asleep is a sign of the sleeping disorder known as sleep apnea . People with untreated sleep apnea experience interrupted breathing while they sleep because untreated sleep apnea results in the brain and the rest of the body receiving insufficient oxygen. This condition is more prevalent in older patients and those with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and others. The most pervasive form of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) must be diagnosed early and treated with devices.

Development of Comorbidities Related Sleep Apnea Drives the Global Market

Comorbidities associated with sleep apnea include obesity, diabetes , cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. It has been discovered that 73% of patients with episodes of stable heart failure have sleep breathing problems, which are frequently characterized by apnea and hypopnea. Sleep apnea is also one of the leading causes of hypertension. The severity of SDB is inversely correlated with the likelihood of developing hypertension. More people are likely to seek out sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment in light of the prevalence of these comorbidities, driving up the demand for sleep apnea devices.

Growing Popularity of Home Sleep Apnea Tests Creates Tremendous Opportunities

People choose home sleep apnea tests (HSATs) more frequently because of their accessibility and simplicity of sleep apnea management at home. The pandemic has also increased the demand for telemedicine , which is anticipated to boost the market growth. The market for sleep apnea devices is growing due to emerging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) .





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 6.79 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 3.92 billion CAGR 6.30% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BMC Medical Co. Ltd, Carefusion Corp. (Part of Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Ge Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Respironics), Resmed, Compumedics Limited, Curative Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Imthera Medical, Inc. (Part Of Livanova Plc), Invacare Corporation, Itamar Medical Ltd, Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical Incorporated, Somnetics International, Inc., and Braebon Medical Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSATs) Key Market Drivers Geriatric Population Growth

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global sleep apnea market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. North America is one of the leading regions for adopting sleep disorder-related technology. Some sleeping disorders are driving the market as respiratory diseases become more common. The presence of foreign manufacturers, the sizeable patient base, and the rising prevalence of sleep apnea are additional factors expected to boost this region's market share. The growing use of sleep apnea devices by people who have sleep disorders or other medical conditions that can cause them is another factor driving growth.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period. The top five European countries with the highest prevalence of sleep apnea are Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In Europe, there are three times as many people with sleep apnea as in the US. However, fewer people are diagnosed in this region than in North America due to a lack of knowledge about sleep disorders. The market will likely be driven by the rising incidence of sedentary lifestyle-related diseases like obesity over the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are two significant factors driving the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market. The major players in the market are launching innovative products and other tactical initiatives to expand their market share and increase public awareness of the market's primary driver, sleep apnea. The area's failing healthcare infrastructure will likely aid growth. A further factor driving the market during the forecast period is the establishment of sleep laboratory facilities for testing patients with sleep apnea in countries like the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Key Highlights

The global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at U SD 3.92 billion in 2021 . It is expected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at U . It is expected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product type , the global sleep apnea devices are bifurcated into diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and sleep apnea masks. The therapeutic devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

, the global sleep apnea devices are bifurcated into diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and sleep apnea masks. The therapeutic devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global sleep apnea market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Competitors in Sleep Apnea Devices Market

BMC Medical Co. Ltd

Carefusion Corp. (Part of Becton Dickinson and Company)

Ge Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Respironics)

Resmed

Compumedics Limited

Curative Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Imthera Medical Inc. (Part Of Livanova Plc)

Invacare Corporation

Itamar Medical Ltd

Nihon Kohden

Natus Medical Incorporated

Somnetics International Inc.

Braebon Medical Corporation.





Segmentation of Sleep Apnea Devices Market

By Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Sleep Apnea Masks

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

In September 2022 , GE Healthcare and Wayra teamed up with seven health tech start-ups to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

, GE Healthcare and Wayra teamed up with seven health tech start-ups to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In February 2022, The TCM5 Flex Transcutaneous Monitor has been added to Compumedics' already comprehensive line of sleep diagnostic products due to a collaboration with Radiometer Pacific. Compumedics is now the TCM 5 Flex's authorized distributor in Australia and New Zealand.





