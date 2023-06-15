Statement by Canada’s Building Trades Unions on Sustainable Jobs Legislation

Ottawa, ON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-50 “An Act respecting accountability, transparency and engagement to support the creation of sustainable jobs for workers and economic growth in a net-zero economy”. The legislation is aimed at addressing Canada’s transition to a carbon neutral economy, legislation Canada’s Building Trades Unions has been anticipating and advocating for.

“Canada’s Building Trades Unions welcome Bill C-50 tabled today in the House of Commons. We have, and will continue to work closely with the Government on this important legislation because workers must be at the forefront of the transition to net-zero, one of the greatest economic transformations of our time. One needs to only look back to the passing of the Canada-US free trade agreement in 1987 as an example of the devasting impacts major policy initiatives can have on workers. Lack of meaningful consultation resulted in a large decline of the workforce, loss of good jobs with many workers never returning to the same quality of job that had been lost. That is why Canada’s Building Trades Unions are pleased that this Government is conducting meaningful consultation with labour on the transition to net-zero, through the Sustainable Partnership Council included in today’s legislation, to ensure workers are front and centre during this transition,” stated Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada’s Building Trades Unions.

“Canada is executing its plan to become the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. With this legislation, the federal government is taking yet another step forward to ensure that Canada’s workers have the skills and support necessary to seize this generational opportunity,” stated Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

The legislation included several key aspects including:

Creating a Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council to provide the Government, through a process of ongoing social dialogue and engagement, with independent advice on the most effective measures to encourage sustainable job creation and to support workers and communities in the transition to a low-carbon economy;

Publishing a Sustainable Jobs Action Plan every five years, beginning in 2025, to put in place measures to invest in the net-zero emissions economy and skills of the future; and,

Establishing a Sustainable Jobs Secretariat to enable policy and program coherence across federal entities on the Government’s sustainable jobs approach, and support the Partnership Council.

