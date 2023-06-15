Pet Insect Repellent Market Size is projected to reach USD 24.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insect repellents for pets ward off mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and other bite insects. Mosquitoes can transmit Zika virus, Malaria, and West Nile virus. Ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Repellents are not intended to kill insects but to keep them away to prevent bites and disease transmission.

The increased threat of diseases such as anemia, lame disease, tick paralysis, and itching caused by ticks and fleas is expected to raise the need for pet insect repellents significantly during the projected period. An increase in the number of pet owners in various developed and developing nations, an increase in vector-borne diseases, and an increase in pet health expenditures in developed countries are the factors driving the market growth. However, stringent regulations and toxicity in the chemicals impede the market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pet-insect-repellent-market/request-sample





Growing Trend of Pet Humanization to Drive the Global Pet Insect Repellent Market

Pet humanization has gained extensive coverage in mainstream media worldwide in recent years. Research undertaken by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) as part of the National Pet Owners Survey (2019-20) revealed that more than 85 million households in the United States owned one or more pets, with dogs constituting a significant proportion of the pet population. Thus, increased humanization of pets is predicted to fuel the pet insect repellent market.

The phrase "pet humanization" is gaining widespread acceptance in the global pet sector. More pet owners desire to provide their pets with human-like experiences and goods. Research undertaken by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) as part of the National Pet Owners Survey (2019-2020) indicated that more than 85 million U.S. households have one or more pets, with most families having dogs. Thus, it is projected that the rising humanization of pets will boost the pet insect repellent market.

Moreover, the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF) states that approximately 38 percent of EU homes have a pet. These households domesticate about 81 million cats, 71 million dogs, and 1 billion additional companion animals. Consequently, the increasing consumer trend toward pet adoption has propelled the market, which is predicted to expand globally throughout the forecast period.

Increase in Pet Health Expenditure to Provide Opportunities for the Global Pet Insect Repellent Market

The market for insect repellents for pets is thriving due to the rising cost of animal healthcare per capita. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA), dog owners in the United States spent an average of $1,880 per canine in the preceding 12 months on pet food, treats, toys, vitamins, grooming, veterinarian appointments, and dog walking/kennel services. During the same period, cat owners spent an average of $902 per kitty. Vet costs are generally the most expensive portion of a pet owner's budget, and lack of access can be prohibitive for many individuals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven novel diseases transmitted via the bite of an infected tick were discovered in the United States between 2004 and 2016. Along with dogs, these pathogens can potentially infect humans and cause zoonotic illnesses.

As the prevalence of various diseases in companion animals rises, the national demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and disease-prevention supplements increases.

Consequently, the increasing awareness of pet health among pet owners and the rising expenditures on pet health are the factors driving the expansion of the investigated market





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 24060 million Market Size in 2021 USD 14,240 million CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Pet Type, By Insect Type, By End User / Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Merck And Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, Hartz Mountain Corporation, Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co. Ltd, Zoetis Inc., Central Garden & Pet. Key Market Opportunities Increase in Pet Health Expenditure Key Market Drivers Growing Trend of Pet Humanization

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/pet-insect-repellent-market





Regional Insights

By region, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and SAMEA.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The United States has the largest pet population in the world. 70% of US households have a pet, up from 67% in the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Poll, according to the 2021-2022 survey. During the pandemic, 14% of all respondents acquired a new pet. 35% of pet owners spent more on their pet/pet supplies, including food, wellness-related products, and other pet care items, such as bug repellants, predicted to fuel the market in the country over the last year.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest region. and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3730 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. The surge in pet health and hygiene goods, such as mosquito repellents, is partly attributable to China's increasing prosperity. According to official statistics, the country's GDP per capita exceeded $10,000. As the income of Chinese individuals rises, pet ownership and care are expanding. In China's growing markets, pet care is booming as the middle class moves away from purchasing dogs for security and lavishing them with affection. In addition to fundamental necessities such as food and water, other requirements must be met. As bug infestations are frequent among pets such as cats and dogs, the insect repellent market is also expanding.

Europe is the third largest region. As the weather heats in the country, invasive species such as mosquitoes, biting flies, horseflies, and ticks become active and assault humans and dogs. In 2020, the German Red Cross Society warned about potentially fatal infections such as Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). In Germany, 164 districts were identified as TBE risk zones in 2020. They can be found mainly in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and in portions of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Thuringia, and Saarland. Introducing effective products against ticks in these regions can assist market players in improving their market position. Thus, the rise in pet ownership and the rise in tick-borne diseases in pets are driving the market for insect repellents in the United States, which is expected to boost the industry.

Key Highlights

The global pet insect repellent market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 24060 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 24060 million by 2030, registering a during the forecast period (2022-2030). By pet type , the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into dogs, cats, birds, and other animals. The dog segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into dogs, cats, birds, and other animals. The dog segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. By insect type , the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into ticks, flies, bees, fleas, and other insect types. The ticks segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into ticks, flies, bees, fleas, and other insect types. The ticks segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. By end user/application, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into pet clinics, pet shops, and other end users/applications. The pet shop segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The key player in the global pet insect repellent market is



Merck And Co. Inc. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Virbac Hartz Mountain Corporation Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co. Ltd Zoetis Inc. Central Garden & Pet.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pet-insect-repellent-market/request-sample





Global Pet Insect Repellent Market: Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Other Animals

By Insect Type

Ticks

Flies

Bees

Fleas

Other Insect Types

By End User / Application

Pet Clinic

Pet Shop

Other End Users/applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

SAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL PET INSECT REPELLENT MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Pet Insect Repellent Market Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value U.S. By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value U.K. By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value China By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value UAE By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Brazil By Pet Type Introduction Pet Type By Value Dogs By Value Cats By Value Birds By Value Other Animals By Value By Insect Type Introduction Insect Type By Value Ticks By Value Flies By Value Bees By Value Fleas By Value Other Insect Types By Value By End User / Application Introduction End User / Application By Value Pet Clinic By Value Pet Shop By Value Other End Users/Applications By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Pet Insect Repellent Market Share By Manufacturers Pet Insect Repellent Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Merck And Co. Inc. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Virbac Hartz Mountain Corporation Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd Zoetis Inc. Central Garden & Pet. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content: https://straitsresearch.com/report/pet-insect-repellent-market/toc





Market News

September 2022 - Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the company would initiate a new Phase 3 clinical program with once-daily islatravir for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the company would initiate a new Phase 3 clinical program with once-daily islatravir for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection. September 2022 - Merck (NYSE: MRK), also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended the approval of VAXNEUVANCETM (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) (pronounced VAKS-noo-vans) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptoc VAXNEUVANCE is now approved for use in the European Union (EU) in patients aged 18 or older.





News Media

Global Pet Insect Repellent Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030.

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market to Register at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2031





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Veterinary Pain Management Market : Information by Product (Drugs, Devices), Application (Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain, Cancer), End User (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market : Information by Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Product (Consumables, Reagents), Sample Type (Urine, Fecal), and Regions—Forecast Till 2030

Veterinary Telehealth Market : Information by Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), Service Type (Telemonitoring, Telemedicine, and Teleconsulting), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pet Oral Care Products Market : Information by Product Type (Mouthwash/Rinse, Toothpaste, Toothbrush), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets), and Region – Forecast till 2031

Pet Food Ingredient Market : Information by Ingredients (Specialty Proteins, Amino Acids, Mold Inhibitors, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pet Milk Market : Information by Pet Type (Dog, Cat), Product Form (Powder, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Direct-To-Consumers, E-Commerce), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Functional Pet Food Market : Information by Pet (Dog, Cat), Source (Organic and Conventional), Application (Bone Health, Brain Health), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com