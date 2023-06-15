The Fabric of Healthcare: Innovative Solutions for Medical Textiles

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 33.46 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for hygiene and infection control in healthcare settings, growing awareness and focus on healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), advancements in medical technology and devices that require specialized fabrics, rising demand for nonwoven fabrics in healthcare applications, growing demand for disposable medical products, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population, growing demand for smart fabrics and wearable devices in healthcare are fueling the Market's growth

Government Initiatives and Trends to Promote the Use of Healthcare Fabrics

At a global scale, increasing demand for antimicrobial and infection control fabrics, growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics, the emergence of smart fabrics with sensing and monitoring capabilities, advancements in nanotechnology and biotechnology leading to new fabric innovations, rising demand for fabrics with moisture management and breathability properties, increasing focus on patient comfort and well-being leading to the development of soft and comfortable fabrics are promoting the market growth.

Governments across the globe are investing heavily in the research and development of new healthcare fabrics that can prevent infections and illness. The various government initiatives include the Affordable Care Act, the Indian Govt's initiative of Khadi and Village Industry Commission, European Unions, regulation on medical devices, Japan government's several policies to develop innovative medical textiles, and the Chinese governments Healthy China 2030 initiative that aims to improve the healthcare system are encouraging the market growth.

Non-Woven Fabric Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-Woven Fabric type dominated the global market owing to their superior characteristics such as high strength, low cost, and ease of use. It is also widely used in healthcare settings for applications such as surgical gowns, face masks, drapes, and bedding due to their ability to provide effective barrier protection against microorganisms. Moreover, a rise in the number of surgeries and increasing awareness about hygiene and infection control is also driving the fabric type.

Dressing Products is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the dressing products are the leading segment due to their widespread use in the healthcare industry. In addition, the rising incidence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, and injuries, are driving the growth of fabrics in dressing products. Healthcare fabrics used in dressing products offer several benefits, such as improved moisture management, breathability, and comfort, which are important for promoting wound healing

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the growing Awareness.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on emphasis on hygiene and growing awareness. Moreover, the rising demand for hygiene products and the presence of major medical service providers have led to the growth of the market in the region. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), which aims to reduce healthcare-associated infections and improve patient safety by tracking infection data and providing healthcare facilities with feedback and prevention recommendations. Such government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare fabric market in the region.

Asia Pacific is to be the fastest growing due to the rising population, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries. The rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing population in countries such as China and India have led to a surge in demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Indian government's initiatives, such as the 'Make in India' campaign, which aims to promote the manufacturing sector and increase the country's exports, are expected to drive the growth of the packaging industry in the region. Additionally, the Indian government has launched several schemes to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging materials, such as the 'Plastic Waste-Free India' campaign, which is expected to boost the demand for Healthcare Fabrics solutions in the country.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Report Suggests:

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) and the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) have jointly launched the Healthcare Textiles Processing Facility Certification Scheme to ensure the quality of healthcare textiles, including personal protective equipment (PPE), by certifying the facilities that process them. The initiative aims to enhance the safety and reliability of healthcare textiles, providing better protection to healthcare workers and patients.

In terms of application, the dressing products segment dominates due to the widespread use.

In terms of type, the non-woven fabric type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its superior quality

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmentation:

The global Healthcare Fabrics market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Fabric Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

Others

By Raw material

Polypropylene

Cotton

Polyester

Others (Nylon, Silk, Rayon, etc.)

By Application

Hygiene Products (Diapers, Sanitary Napkins, etc.)

Dressing Products (Gauze, Bandages, etc.)

Clothing (Surgical Gowns, Face Masks, etc.)

Upholstery (Beddings, Curtains, etc.)

Others (Surgical Drapes, Sterilization Wraps, etc.)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Healthcare Fabrics Market Major Company Profiles:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

BSN medical GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ansell Limited

Hartmann Group

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Freudenberg Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Domtar Corporation.

