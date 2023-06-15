Alcoholic Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,001 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcoholic beverages are the most popular recreational substance on the planet. Growth in the global population of young adults and the subsequent rise in demand for alcoholic beverages are the two main factors driving the world market for alcoholic beverages. Trade volumes will need to rise to support the expanding population. Players in the alcoholic beverage market are therefore anticipated to profit from the rising demand for alcoholic beverages as the population increases over the course of the forecast period. The growing popularity of socializing and weekend/midweek get-togethers among young and working professionals has also been advantageous for the sector. The consumption of luxury beverages has expanded as a result of its association with sophistication and class as a result of greater urbanization.

The Rising Urban Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Drive the Global Market

People in emerging economies are exploring new forms of entertainment like nightclubs and hanging out in bars and lounges due to the growing urban population and increased disposable incomes. Additionally, sales of alcoholic beverages are driven by young individuals with wealthy families, substantial social media influence, and easy access to alcohol. Urban areas have more alcoholic beverage usage because of stressful employment and the notion that alcohol relaxes the mind. Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are often adding new flavors to their products. Customers are intrigued to try these new products, especially millennials.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 2,001 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1,603 billion CAGR 2.5% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Distribution Channel, By Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., United Breweries Limited, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd, Halewood International Holdings Plc, Bacardi Limited, Heineken Holding N.V., The Boston Beer Company Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Carlsberg A/S, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Constellation Brands Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Co., The Wine Group LLC, DGB Pty Ltd., Accolade Wines Holdings, Australia Pty Limited, and Bronco Wine Company. Market Restraints Emerging Energy Drinks and Consumer’s Health Perspectives Key Market Drivers The Rising Urban Population and Rising Disposable Incomes

Innovations in the Contents of Alcoholic Beverages

Regional Analysis

The highest global market share for alcoholic beverages is held by Europe. Due to the region's significant players and the high demand for alcoholic beverages, it is anticipated to grow at an optimal CAGR. More than a third of Europeans aged 15 and older, according to Eurostat, consume alcohol at least once a week. The demand for alcohol is higher in the United Kingdom, where 45 percent of people drink once a week compared to 41 percent in Ireland, 40 percent in Germany, and 40 percent in Denmark. Europe's nations all have varied alcoholic preferences. Historically, these preferences have been linked to certain geographical locations. Drinking beer, wine, and spirits are connected with the Central European region of Europe, the Mediterranean region of Europe, and the Eastern and Northern European regions, respectively. The demand for alcoholic beverages is strongest in the following European nations: Lithuania, the Czech Republic, France, Ireland, and Belarus.

North America makes up a significant portion of the market. An increase in beer demand and a leaning tendency toward alcohol usage are two factors driving the North American alcoholic drinks market. Product innovation by manufacturers in an effort to enhance their market share is another element fueling market expansion. The whiskey market is expected to grow by 3.2%. In the U.S., alcohol has a significant cultural impact. Alcohol consumption is socially associated in America with gatherings and celebrations. Furthermore, drinking is encouraged as a prerequisite for having fun with friends. Adults around the nation frequently bring alcoholic beverages with them as gifts while visiting friends or family.

In Asia Pacific, the alcoholic drinks industry is anticipated to expand quickly due to the region's large young adult population and increased demand for alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverage sales in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to increase at a 2.5% CAGR. Because of changing lifestyles, more disposable income, and a young population, the Asia-Pacific area is currently seeing an upsurge in alcohol use. The region's increased alcohol consumption is partly due to the acceptance of western culture, the perception of drinking as a social and leisure activity, and an increase in parties and festivities.

The market for alcoholic beverages in Africa is anticipated to expand significantly over the future years as a result of rising tourism and a boom in demand for alcoholic beverages in the duty-free retail sector. Mexico and Brazil are two of the region's top alcoholic beverage consumers. Some Middle Eastern nations, notably Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Yemen, and the Emirate of Sharjah, have alcohol prohibitions. Even in those nations where alcohol consumption is legal, consumption is still quite low.

Key Highlights

The global alcoholic beverages market size is projected to reach USD 2,001 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 2,001 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on distribution channels , the global alcoholic beverage market is segmented into supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores, on-premises, grocery stores, and online retail. Supermarkets are expected to dominate the market.

, the global alcoholic beverage market is segmented into supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores, on-premises, grocery stores, and online retail. Supermarkets are expected to dominate the market. Based on type , the global alcoholic beverage market is segmented into distilled spirits, beer, champagne, wine, and other alcoholic beverages. Beer has the largest market share due to its growing popularity worldwide.

, the global alcoholic beverage market is segmented into distilled spirits, beer, champagne, wine, and other alcoholic beverages. Beer has the largest market share due to its growing popularity worldwide. The European market for alcoholic beverages accounts for the largest global market share.

List of Top Alcoholic Beverages Market Manufacturers

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. United Breweries Limited Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd Halewood International Holdings Plc Bacardi Limited Heineken Holding N.V. The Boston Beer Company Inc. Pernod Ricard SA Carlsberg A/S Suntory Holdings Ltd. Constellation Brands Inc. Brown-Forman Corporation Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Diageo Plc. Molson Coors Brewing Co. The Wine Group LLC DGB Pty Ltd. Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Limited Bronco Wine Company.





Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Liquor Stores

Convenience Stores

On-Premises

Grocery Stores

Online Retail

By Type

Distilled spirits

Beer

Champagne

Wine

Other

By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-market/toc





Market News

In June 2022, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. announced through a joint venture company, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., the company that handles the Group's alcohol beverages business in Japan, that it would launch the Shibuya Smart Drinking Project on June 29th. Asahi Breweries has been advocating "Smart Drinking,” which promotes diversity in drinking.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. announced through a joint venture company, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., the company that handles the Group's alcohol beverages business in Japan, that it would launch the Shibuya Smart Drinking Project on June 29th. Asahi Breweries has been advocating "Smart Drinking,” which promotes diversity in drinking. In February 2022, Danish brewer Carlsberg announced that it would look for growth beyond its core product which is beer, and develop beverages that consumers are looking for, like cider, hard lemonade, and hard seltzers.

Danish brewer Carlsberg announced that it would look for growth beyond its core product which is beer, and develop beverages that consumers are looking for, like cider, hard lemonade, and hard seltzers. In August 2021, Boston Beer and PepsiCo teamed up to create an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew. Boston Beer developed and produced the drink called Hard Mountain Dew, while Pepsi has created a new entity to sell, deliver and market the product. The beverage hit shelves in early 2022.





