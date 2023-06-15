New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Contact Lenses Market, By Material, By Design, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Usage, By Countries, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468088/?utm_source=GNW





The market for contact lenses in the Middle East was valued at USD 987.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030 to reach USD 1405.22 million in 2030. The market is influenced by several factors including rising disposable income, increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of contact lenses for decorative or cosmetics purposes, and eye health awareness. New alternatives for vision correction and eye health are being made available to all patient populations because of ongoing innovation, which aims to enhance patient outcomes, widen access, and address the treatment of challenging and complicated disorders.



Consumers are becoming selective about the sustainability of the products they buy, including contact lenses. When it comes to environmental issues, manufacturers have taken the initiative such as creating sustainability measures to reduce waste, energy use, and packaging, as well as recycling programs to recycle blister packs, top foil, and contact lenses.



The demographic shift is generating a large, new customer base with increased access to eye care products and services along with the resources to pay for them. The expansion of training opportunities for eye care professionals in emerging markets is also leading to increased patient awareness and access to premium eye care products.



Increasing Demand among Younger Population



Contact lenses are becoming widely popular among young adults as the emphasis on beauty and fashion increases. Also, increased usage of digital screens in the form of mobile or in laptops leads to high strain on the eyes which is resulting in rising cases of Myopia, globally, including the Middle East eventually leading to more vision correction cases in the region. Disposable and soft contact lenses are considered the best option among people willing to use them occasionally, such as for party wear or for sporting events. Beauty or cosmetics contact lenses hold a significant market share in both Saudi Arabia and UAE. More than 50% of the market share in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes from beauty contact lenses in terms of volume.



Increasing Prevalence of Refractive Errors



According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism are all relatively common, with a prevalence of 30%, 21%, and 24% of all refractive cases respectively, in the Middle East. Youngsters from the Middle East have a relatively high prevalence of hyperopia, although adults in this region have a higher frequency of myopia. Digital screen usage continues to increase eye strain, which is leading to a significant rise in refractive errors. Middle Eastern youngsters have a relatively high prevalence of hyperopia , although adults in this region have a higher frequency of myopia. Comparatively to the rest of the world, it appears that astigmatism is not a significant refractive issue in this area.



Silicone Hydrogel Contact-Lenses Likely to Grow Rapidly



There is a growing preference for Silicone Hydrogel based contact lenses among wearers due to their oxygen permeability. Silicone hydrogel included in the contact lenses polymer, offers improved oxygen breathability, allowing more oxygen to travel through the lens and reach the cornea. Hence, these lenses create room for greater comfort and wearability as compared to regular soft contact lenses. They are an advanced version of regular soft lenses which were developed to reduce hypoxia-related issues and improve the safety of both daily wear and extended wear of soft contact lenses.



Moreover, Silicon hydrogel contact lenses offer the advantage of extended wear, allowing individuals to wear them continuously for several days, including overnight. This feature is appealing to those with busy lifestyles or who prefer the convenience of not having to remove and clean their lenses daily. Hence, owing to the multiple benefits these lenses offer, the demand for Silicone Hydrogel based contact lenses is expected to grow rapidly in the Middle East countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia and others.



Daily Wear Contact Lenses to Grow at a Faster Rate



Daily wear lenses are becoming more popular in the middle east region as they offer simplicity and don’t require cleaning. Many users find them more convenient, especially younger individuals who are new to wearing contact lenses. Moreover, young wearers are more prone to losing or damaging their lenses, and with daily lenses, they can easily replace them. Additionally, eye care professionals in the Middle East are actively promoting daily wear lenses, and manufacturers have expanded their distribution networks, making them more accessible to consumers. As awareness increases and people understand the benefits of daily wear lenses, the demand for these contact lenses is growing rapidly.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown in middle east countries brought dramatic shift in Contact Lens market. Firstly, the e-commerce channel in middle east countries witnessed significant growth in 2020, due to this, consumers purchased eyewear through online retailers during the lockdown. Additionally, COVID-19 expedited the much-needed digitalization of the entire customer experience. As brands and retailers became more cognizant of the pandemic’s impact on the shift towards a digital-first attitude , services like virtual try-ons and tele-optometry have gained popularity. There was a complete recovery in the Middle East Contact Lens Market despite the abrupt decrease. A large portion of the revenue was lost in 2020 but was regained by the end of 2021.



Key Player Landscape and Outlook



The contact lens market in the Middle East is a highly competitive space with a mix of local and global players vying for market share. Some of the major players operating in the region include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. These companies offer a wide range of contact lenses, including daily disposables, monthly disposables, toric lenses, multifocal lenses, and specialty lenses.



In 2022, Magrabi Group, which manages the largest network of optical retail stores and hospitals in the Middle East, announced a potential initial public offeri ng. The company has also decided to expand its operations, including the opening of a lens manufacturing facility in Dubai and possibly a similar plant in Riyadh.



New Information on Blue-Violet Light Filtering Technology in ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-DAY Contact Lenses is Disclosed by Johnson & Johnson Vision in 2022. According to data, blue-violet light-filtering contact lenses lessen light dispersion and visual artefacts, thus lessening the negative visual impacts of bright light.

