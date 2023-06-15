New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wastewater Treatment Service Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466581/?utm_source=GNW

The global wastewater treatment service market is expected to grow from $60.63 billion in 2022 to $64.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wastewater treatment service market is expected to reach $79.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The wastewater treatment service market includes revenues earned by entities by providing wastewater treatment services using a fixed bed reactor system, rotating disc system, and submerged aerated filter system.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Wastewater treatment is the process of removing dirt and impurities from wastewater to safely dispose of back into the environment or reuse. Wastewater treatment services include several physical, biological, and chemical techniques that reduce or alter the toxic compounds found in wastewater.



North America was the largest region in the wastewater treatment service market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the wastewater treatment service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services of wastewater treatment services are designing and engineering consulting, building and installation services, operation and process control, maintenance service, and others.Designing and engineering consulting is a sort of professional service that provides businesses, organizations, or individuals with expert advice and direction on the planning, design, and implementation of engineering and design projects.



The various applications involved are chemical and pharmaceutical, oil and gas, food, pulp and paper, metal and mining, power generation, and others which are used by municipal and industrial end users.



The increasing environmental regulation is expected to propel the growth of the wastewater treatment service market going forward.Environmental regulations include any legislation, rule, regulation, or permission relevant to the environment, human well-being, or safety that is currently in effect or will be implemented in the future.



Environmental regulation mandates wastewater treatment to safeguard public health and the environment.For instance, in October 2022, the European Commission revised Directive 98/15/EC which aims to reduce pollution, energy use, and greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality by addressing urban wastewater pollution and requiring EU countries to monitor pathogens in wastewater.



Therefore, increased environmental regulation is driving the growth of the wastewater treatment service market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the wastewater treatment service market.Major companies operating in the wastewater treatment service market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based company that provides electrification and automation technology, launched the ABB AbilityTM Smart Solution for Wastewater. The ABB AbilityTM Smart Solution for Wastewater is the first in a series of digital solutions designed to optimize water sector operations and minimize energy usage. It consists of continuous monitoring, combined with automation that enables new wastewater technology to achieve energy savings of up to 25% during aeration and pumping, as well as a 10% decrease in chemical usage.



In March 2023, Turnspire Capital Partners LLC, a US-based private investment firm acquired USG Water Solutions LLC for an undisclosed sum.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Turnspire’s portfolio to carry out a variety of growth and operational initiatives to capitalize on the attractive trends in the water-end markets.



USG Water Solutions LLC is a US-based company that provides asset management services for water and wastewater infrastructure.



The countries covered in the wastewater treatment service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



