Media Advisory: Glenroy® Releases First Annual Update Detailing Industry Market Performance and Sustainability Updates

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Update. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the industry's market performance and highlights the company's commitment to sustainability.



Including information from industry leaders such as the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), STINA, and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), the report features the latest developments and updates within the flexible packaging industry. The report also highlights market data, trends, customer success stories, news articles, and Glenroy’s TruRenu® sustainable flexible packaging portfolio.

“Glenroy has always been at the forefront of sustainable flexible packaging solutions, and we continue to be a leader in the industry,” said David Corsaut, President and Chief Executive Officer at Glenroy. “We have invested in state-of-the-art technology and product development, which has allowed us to produce innovative and eco-friendly products. This report is a testament to our commitment to transparency and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future.”

Glenroy’s TruRenu® portfolio offers a wide range of sustainable packaging solutions, including curbside recyclable, Store Drop-off recyclable, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) film and pouches that are designed to reduce carbon footprint while maintaining exceptional quality and performance. When compared to rigid packaging formats, flexible packaging results in less plastic being used, lower fossil fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and landfill waste across all product categories.

Download Glenroy’s 2023 Annual Update.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

