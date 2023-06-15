An Apple A Day...In A Bottle: The Sweet Success of Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Apple Cider Vinegar market size is expected to reach USD 3392.61 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The associated health benefits, the growing popularity of organic and natural food, increasing consumer awareness, the rise in the use of apple cider vinegar in skincare and healthcare products, and growing demand for Apple cider vinegar-based dietary supplements are fueling the market growth.
Shift Towards Organic and Natural Cider to Promote the Use of Apple Cider Vinegar
At a global scale, the expansion of the product range with flavoured and infused apple cider vinegar, the growing availability of apple cider vinegar through online channels and retail stores, increasing use of apple cider vinegar in the food and beverage industry are promoting the market growth. Consumers increasingly seek natural and minimally processed food and beverage products, leading to a growing demand for organic and raw apple cider vinegar.
Liquid Form Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Liquid form dominated the global market owing to its high versatility in usage. It is also easily available and has widespread application in various industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and personal care. The efficient distribution channel of liquid cider vinegar has given it a slight edge over the conventional form.
Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, food and beverage is the leading segment due to its wide use as a condiment in various cuisines around the world, owing to its distinct flavor and potential health benefits. In addition, the increasing demand for organic and natural food products among consumers has led to the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the food and beverage segment.
Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Use in Various Applications
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to its high consumption. The Increasing demand for organic and natural food production and growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits fuelling the growth of the market in the region. There are several government initiatives in different regions to promote the growth of the apple cider vinegar market. For example, In the United States, the USDA has implemented various programs and initiatives to support organic farming and promote the use of organic products, including apple cider vinegar.
Browse in-depth TOC on " Apple Cider Vinegar Market "
Pages - 233
Tables - 259
Figures - 82
Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report Suggests:
- Molson Coors Beverage Company plans to increase production of Aspall Cyder by 60% to 70 million pints of cider yearly. The company will invest £13 million over three years to modernize the 300-year-old Aspall Cyder House in Suffolk, England, which was acquired by Molson Coors in 2018 to increase efficiency and production.
- In terms of application, the food and beverage segment dominated due to its widespread use.
- In terms of form, the liquid form type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its high versatility
- North America and Asia Pacific are dominating markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
Apple Cider Vinegar Market Segmentation:
The global Apple Cider Vinegar market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.
By Form
- Liquid
- Capsules
- Others
By Application
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Others
By Distribution channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Apple Cider Vinegar Market Major Company Profiles:
- Bragg Live Food Products, LLC
- Dynamic Health Laboratories, Inc.
- Spectrum Naturals
- Vitacost
- Swanson Health Products
- Kevala International LLC
- Pompeian Inc.
- Eden Foods, Inc.
- GNC Holdings, Inc.
- Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar
- Vermont Village
- Fairchild's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
- Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Dr. Bragg's Health Foods
- Simply Balanced Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
- White House Foods
- Trader Joe's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
- Lucy's Family Owned and Operated
- Dynamic Health Laboratories Inc.
