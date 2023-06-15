An Apple A Day...In A Bottle: The Sweet Success of Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Apple Cider Vinegar market size is expected to reach USD 3392.61 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The associated health benefits, the growing popularity of organic and natural food, increasing consumer awareness, the rise in the use of apple cider vinegar in skincare and healthcare products, and growing demand for Apple cider vinegar-based dietary supplements are fueling the market growth.

Shift Towards Organic and Natural Cider to Promote the Use of Apple Cider Vinegar

At a global scale, the expansion of the product range with flavoured and infused apple cider vinegar, the growing availability of apple cider vinegar through online channels and retail stores, increasing use of apple cider vinegar in the food and beverage industry are promoting the market growth. Consumers increasingly seek natural and minimally processed food and beverage products, leading to a growing demand for organic and raw apple cider vinegar.

Liquid Form Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Liquid form dominated the global market owing to its high versatility in usage. It is also easily available and has widespread application in various industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and personal care. The efficient distribution channel of liquid cider vinegar has given it a slight edge over the conventional form.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, food and beverage is the leading segment due to its wide use as a condiment in various cuisines around the world, owing to its distinct flavor and potential health benefits. In addition, the increasing demand for organic and natural food products among consumers has led to the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the food and beverage segment.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Use in Various Applications

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to its high consumption. The Increasing demand for organic and natural food production and growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits fuelling the growth of the market in the region. There are several government initiatives in different regions to promote the growth of the apple cider vinegar market. For example, In the United States, the USDA has implemented various programs and initiatives to support organic farming and promote the use of organic products, including apple cider vinegar.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Apple Cider Vinegar Market "

Pages - 233

Tables - 259

Figures - 82

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report Suggests:

Molson Coors Beverage Company plans to increase production of Aspall Cyder by 60% to 70 million pints of cider yearly. The company will invest £13 million over three years to modernize the 300-year-old Aspall Cyder House in Suffolk, England, which was acquired by Molson Coors in 2018 to increase efficiency and production.

In terms of application, the food and beverage segment dominated due to its widespread use.

In terms of form, the liquid form type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its high versatility

North America and Asia Pacific are dominating markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Segmentation:

The global Apple Cider Vinegar market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Form

Liquid

Capsules

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Major Company Profiles:

Bragg Live Food Products, LLC

Dynamic Health Laboratories, Inc.

Spectrum Naturals

Vitacost

Swanson Health Products

Kevala International LLC

Pompeian Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar

Vermont Village

Fairchild's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dr. Bragg's Health Foods

Simply Balanced Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

White House Foods

Trader Joe's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Lucy's Family Owned and Operated

Dynamic Health Laboratories Inc.

