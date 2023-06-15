Artist Jim West’s Reflects and Amplifies Our World; Poignant and Disturbing

West’s multi-media sculpture breaks through “Utterance;” the public weighs in

His powerful multimedia pieces, including “Can We Talk,” encourages his audience to communicate and find solutions for issues such as gun violence

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If there’s one word that sums up the experience of living in this moment – it’s “noise.” Every problem, conflict, argument, and dispute seem to get amplified – and you are always ready to make it your problem by beaming it right to the device in your pocket.

Acclaimed sculptor Jim West finds this troubling but fascinating. His recent work “Utterance” (2022, Bronze, Steel, Light, Resin, Audio) explores this idea with a mischievous wit, giving voice to the shouting heads that fill our channels with noise. The symbolic mixed-media sculpture uses illumination and volume control to explore how humans need to quiet the noise and not talk over one another to hear and be heard.

“When I saw Utterance, I knew it would be great to showcase at the Three Rivers Arts Festival (TRAF). This kind of interactive piece that artistically reflects what’s happening in the world and sparks conversation is what TRAF is all about,” said Sarah Aziz, Director of Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

West’s work points out that these are questions that need addressed and discussions that need to occur – in families (think the holiday dinner table), in communities, in the workplace and organizations, in the media, and in government and politics.

“There’s much noise out there,” says West. “And how can we hear what somebody’s saying when we’re talking over the top of them? How can we accomplish anything, and how can we come to any conclusion about anything when all we’re hearing is these loud, yelling utterances--? I developed an app for use at the TRAF inviting the audience to post a video offer their thoughts on how we can communicate better. The children offer simple yet insightful words to live by.”

Another of his works, also placing a light on human communication, “Can We Talk“(2018, Bronze, Steel, Wood, Light, Audio, 74 x 120 inches), asked the question referring to where is the line in preventing gun violence?

West made his TRAF debut this June to upwards of 300,000 attendees, but his work is always visible all over his hometown, across from City Hall in Philadelphia, and beyond. Perhaps his most locally famous work is “Point of View” (2006, bronze) on Mt. Washington, a stylized portrayal of George Washington meeting Seneca chief Guyasuta – once allies, once enemies – as the future of this young country was still to be decided at the forks of the Ohio.

About Jim West: Nationally recognized for his monumental figurative works in bronze, sculptor Jim West is now bringing a bold style and passion to the contemporary art scene with a new series of interactive sculptures incorporating light, kinetics, and sound. His distinct fusion of technology with sculpture redefines figurative art and multi-media storytelling through abstract works that ignite uniquely personal, emotional responses. West’s newest figurative works showcase his depth and breadth as a fine artist and reveal a thought-provoking narrative of the times. Provocative yet poignant, his powerful body of work provides an unparalleled multi-sensory experience for current and future generations. No matter the subject, West’s richly textured sculptures reveal underlying layers of intention that stimulate, resonate, and evoke thoughtful introspection among diverse audiences who often discover that they, too, have “lived his story.” For more info on Jim West, visit jimwestsculptor.com or @JimWestSculptor on Facebook · Instagram · Twitter · YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGdpbLFhd6A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/013cd059-2720-4bf8-af1b-59f05dccd4e7