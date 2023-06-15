Global Orotic Aciduria Market Size Is Forecasted to Reach USD 507.96 Million by 2030, Growing at a 5.10% CAGR

Washington, DC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Orotic Aciduria Market By Drug Type (Uridine Monophosphate, Cytidine Monophosphate, And Others), By Type (Type II And Type I), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Orotic Aciduria Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 341.22 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 507.96 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Orotic Aciduria? How big is the Orotic Aciduria Industry?

Report Overview:

The global orotic aciduria market size was worth around USD 341.22 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 507.96 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.10% between 2023 and 2030.

The orotic aciduria market refers to the economic landscape and scenarios surrounding the diagnosis, treatment, and management of orotic aciduria. It is a genetic disorder that is characterized by impaired synthesis of pyrimidine. The industry encompasses various stakeholders and includes pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, healthcare providers, regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, and patients themselves. It deals with the development and availability of diagnostic tests, therapeutic interventions, and supportive care measures specifically designed for individuals with orotic aciduria. It is noteworthy, that as of 2023, there is a very small set of patients detected with this condition and hence there is a significant lack of large-scale research and trials surrounding the condition.

Global Orotic Aciduria Market: Growth Factors

The global orotic aciduria market is projected to grow owing to the rising interest of the research organizations especially toward rare conditions, as a main segment of study and orotic aciduria automatically becomes a part of this group. Large pharmaceutical companies with the aid of research groups are focusing on studying several underlying conditions that cause the onset of such conditions. They are also diverting resources toward improving diagnostic tools and educating the healthcare community about the several classes of rare genetic disorders and effective ways of diagnosing them.

In addition to this, such events and activities have received sufficient government assistance in terms of funds, grants, and incentives. This has led to higher growth in the orotic aciduria industry. In some countries, orphan drug designations and incentives are provided to encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in rare disease therapies. A crucial role is played by advocacy organizations and patient support groups in educating the general public about issues that impact their health. In recent times, these groups have undertaken massive large-scale drives to create public awareness and such efforts are likely to contribute to industry growth.

The global orotic aciduria industry also faces certain growth restrictions with the primary being lack of a sufficient pool of patients to accurately conclude important aspects of the condition. These criteria include the cause of the disease, effective diagnosis, and efficient treatment programs. Additionally, since the disease is extremely rare, the cost of available treatment is high and hence can be undertaken by only a limited set of patients. Other factors such as lack of awareness, limited medical reimbursement, and complex regulatory pathway are also areas of great concern for the industry players.

The investments in personalized medicine approach may provide several growth opportunities while inaccurate diagnosis could challenge the market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 341.22 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 507.96 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.10% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Genzyme, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Shire, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Sarepta Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna, Inc., bluebird bio, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Homology Medicines, and Harmony Biosciences. Key Segment By Drug Type, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Orotic Aciduria Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global orotic aciduria market is segmented based on drug type, type, and region.

Based on drug type, the global market segments are uridine monophosphate, cytidine monophosphate, and others. The industry registered the highest growth in the uridine monophosphate segment in 2022 since it is one of the most widely used drugs in treating the condition. It is typically administered as a therapeutic agent and it can bypass the deficiency of the enzyme uridine monophosphate synthase (UMPS). By providing this drug, medical professionals can restore the impaired pyrimidine synthesis pathway and aid in the reduction of orotic acid accumulation. However, it should be noted that the specific medication and treatment plan depends on the patient and the intensity of the disease. As of 2018, only 20 patients with this condition had been diagnosed.

Based on type, the orotic aciduria industry segments are type II and type I. Out of the two types, the latter is more common and it is also known as UMP synthase deficiency. The counterpart is referred to as hereditary orotic aciduria II or orotate phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency and this version is much rarer than type I. In type II, there is a deficiency in the enzyme orotate phosphoribosyltransferase (OPRT), which affects the conversion of orotic acid to orotidine-5'-monophosphate (OMP) in the pyrimidine synthesis pathway. As per the National Institute of Health, there are around 7000 rare conditions that are noted in the medical literature.

The global Orotic Aciduria market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type

Uridine Monophosphate

Cytidine Monophosphate

Others

By Type

Type II

Type I

Orotic Aciduria Market By Drug Type (Uridine Monophosphate, Cytidine Monophosphate, And Others), By Type (Type II And Type I), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Orotic Aciduria market include -

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Genzyme

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Shire

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Sarepta Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moderna Inc.

bluebird bio

Sangamo Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Translate Bio

Homology Medicines

Harmony Biosciences.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Orotic Aciduria market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.10% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Orotic Aciduria market size was valued at around US$ 341.22 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 507.96 million by 2030.

The orotic aciduria market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing awareness rate.

Based on drug type segmentation, uridine monophosphate was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type segmentation, type I was the leading segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Orotic Aciduria industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Orotic Aciduria Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Orotic Aciduria Industry?

What segments does the Orotic Aciduria Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Orotic Aciduria Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Type, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global orotic aciduria market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America driven by the presence of robust medical infrastructure and research ecosystem. These nations are equipped with better diagnostic capabilities, access to specialized care, and ongoing research initiatives. Other factors such as better diagnostic capabilities, access to specialized care, and ongoing research initiatives.

Growth in Europe is projected to be led by regional and national initiatives supporting research, diagnosis, and treatment of rare diseases, including orotic aciduria. European Reference Networks (ERNs) facilitate collaboration among healthcare professionals across different countries. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) provides guidelines and incentives for orphan drug development. Access to specialized care, including metabolic centers, may vary across different European countries.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced the launch of the Accelerating Rare Disease Cures (ARC) Program which is expected to leverage the collective expertise of CDER

In August 2022, The Karnataka Government of India launched a new research and training unit focusing on rare diseases

