Soundproof Curtains Global Market Report 2023

The global soundproof curtains market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2022 to $2.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $2.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.15%.



The soundproof curtains market consists of sales of mass-loaded vinyl (MLV), acoustic foam, and thick, sound-absorbing fabric.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Soundproof curtains refer to sound-absorbing curtains that are made of heavy, thick materials such as polyester, velvet, or suede and may be hung above any window frame. They often have a porous surface that let them absorb sound waves, making a room more silent.



Europe was the largest region in the soundproof curtains market in 2022. The regions covered in the soundproof curtains market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types in soundproof curtains are sound-insulating, sound-reducing, and sound-blocking.The material used soundproof curtains are glass wool, plastic foams, rock wool, and natural fibers.



Glass wool refers to an insulating substance created from glass fibers. These are used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.



Increased construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the soundproof curtains market.Construction activities refer to the area of business and manufacturing that is concerned with building, preserving, and fixing infrastructure.



Soundproof curtains are used in construction sites to create temporary soundproof and sonic barriers around closed spaces that can reduce the noise reaching the nearby spaces and homes. For example, in January 2023, 1,406,000 new housing units were constructed in the USA, a 12.8% rise from January 2022. Therefore, increased construction activities will drive the soundproof curtains market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the soundproof curtains market.Major companies operating in the soundproof curtains market are innovating innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, IKEA, a Sweden-based furniture retail company, launched GUNNLAUG, an innovative light and noise-blocking soundproof curtain.The GUNNLAUG absorbs light and sound due to its distinctive fabric, which is made up of chenille yarn and a unique weave construction.



This substance reduces reverberation and echos in medium- and high-frequency sounds. The lightweight product is ISO 354 certified (a method of testing sound absorption), which means it absorbs 50–100% more medium and high noise frequencies than other fabrics of comparable grade.



In January 2020, The Stephens Group LLC., a US-based capital market company, acquired Kinetics Noise Control Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the Stephens Group’s portfolio of assets gained access to acoustic solutions and a chance to grow in the acoustics sector. Kinetics Noise Control Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of airborne noise cancellation products and solutions such as floor, ceiling, and wall isolators and curtains.



The countries covered in the soundproof curtains market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The soundproof curtains market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides soundproof curtains market statistics, including soundproof curtains industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a soundproof curtains market share, detailed soundproof curtains market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soundproof curtains industry. This soundproof curtains market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

