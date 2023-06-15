AFCEA BETHESDA’S 2023 INNOVATEIT AWARD WINNERS EXEMPLIFY FEDERAL LEADERSHIP

Bethesda, MD., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA Bethesda today announced the winners of its 2023 InnovateIT Awards program. Recipients of the annual awards comprise individuals and teams within the federal civilian and IT markets who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation. Awardees have distinguished themselves through the attainment of tangible results in the critical IT areas of security, automation, and modernization, either within their organizations or across the federal IT community. On June 22, a luncheon at the National Press Club will honor this year’s InnovateIT Award recipients.

“AFCEA Bethesda recognizes these outstanding leaders who have embraced innovation to advance their organizations’ missions or the state of federal IT,” said AFCEA Bethesda President Kathleen Cowles. “This year’s InnovateIT awardees are thought leaders who have demonstrated the courage to overcome challenges, implement innovation, and transform citizen services in the federal IT community. We’re honored to present this year’s winners.”

2023 InnovateIT Award Winners

Government Innovation Leader of the Year

Karl Mathias, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Industry Innovation Leader of the Year

Michael Pansky, Chief Product Officer, IntelliBridge

Emerging Government Leader Award

Ashley Hammond, Portfolio Manager, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Digital Experience Innovation Leader of the Year

Margaret "Peggy" Willoughby, Director of Communications, National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Workforce Leader of the Year

Jessica Berrellez, Executive Officer, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

IT Modernization Innovation Leader of the Year (Individual or Team)

FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs (Team)

Team Members:

Linda Sigg, Director, Office of Information and Systems Management

Eugene Reilly, Supervisory Program Analyst

Gregory Parcover, Supervisory Program Analyst

Aaron Adler, Management Analyst

Denise Garnett, Division Director

Malinda Shelman, Consumer Safety Officer

Sonja Byrd, Operations Research

Steven Gagnon, Contracting Officer

