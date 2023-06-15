New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466577/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co. Ltd., Sytech technology Co. Ltd., Cipel Italia S.r.l., Fineline Ltd., Taiwan Elite Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd., UBE Industries Ltd., and Goldenmax International Technology Ltd.



The global copper clad laminate market is expected to grow from $11.64 billion in 2022 to $12.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The copper clad laminate market is expected to reach $16.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The copper clad laminate market consists of sales of organic resin copper clad laminates, metal-core copper clad laminates, and ceramic base copper clad laminates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Copper clad laminate refers to a particular material that is soaked in resin and reinforced with electronic glass fiber or another material before being copper-clad on one or both sides. It is widely used in electronic devices such as television, radio, computers, mobile phones, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the copper clad laminate market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the copper clad laminate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of copper clad laminate are rigid copper-clad laminate and flexible copper-clad laminate.Rigid copper-clad laminate (CCL), also known as printed circuit board laminate is a type of substrate material for printed circuit boards with a thin layer of copper laminated on either one side or both sides.



It is made of epoxy resin, phenolic, and other materials which are used by automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others.



The increasing demand for automotive vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the copper clad laminate market going forward.An automotive vehicle refers to a self-propelled land vehicle, used for the movement of people or goods and does not run on rails (unlike trains or trams).



Automotive vehicle engines run more smoothly and last longer when copper-coated laminate is added to lubricants or cargo. For instance, in January 2023, according to Heycar, a UK-based online used car marketplace highlights, used automobile sales in the UK increased by 11.5% to 7,530,956 in 2021 from 2020. Therefore, increasing demand for automotive vehicles is driving the growth of the copper clad laminate market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the copper clad laminate market.Companies operating in the copper-clad market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Panasonic Holdings Corporation., a Japan-based multinational conglomerate corporation, launched the R-5410 printed circuit board (PCB) prepreg. A copper-clad laminate plate called R-5410 printed circuit board (PCB) prepreg is a halogen-free material for multi-layer circuit boards with extremely low transmission loss. For automobile radar, 5G base stations, and other mmWave systems, the R-5410 material is a good fit.



In December 2020, Elite Material Co., Ltd, a Taiwan-based copper clad laminate manufacturing company acquired Arlon EMD Specialty for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition gives EMC access to a wider range of products and the chance to break into new markets it marks EMC’s sixth laminate manufacturing facility globally and it is first in North America. Arlon EMD is a US-based manufacturer of prepreg materials and customized high-performance copper laminates.



The countries covered in the copper clad laminate market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The copper clad laminate market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides copper clad laminate market statistics, including the copper clad laminate industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a copper clad laminate market share, detailed copper clad laminate market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the copper clad laminate industry. This copper clad laminate market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466577/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________