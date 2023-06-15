Pharmaceuticals Industry Overview – Forecast Growth Rate, Expected Drivers And Key Trends, By The Global Market Model

LONDON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its most recent projection for the pharmaceuticals market, the Global Market Model, the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information, has predicted stable forecast growth (a stable compound annual growth rate (CAGR)) over the next 10 years. Inflation, economic challenges, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) shortages due to supply chain interruptions were all factors considered in our prior projection update. As a result, our global pharmaceutical industry estimates correspond to pharmaceutical industry trends for 2022-2023.



Key insights from the forecast:

The global pharmaceuticals market was valued at $1609 billion in 2022.

The market accounted for 1.6% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $206.2.

The anti-infective drugs market was the largest segment of the pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 15.5% of the total in 2022.

USA was the leading market in the pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 42.8% of the total in 2022.

The pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2022 to 2032.

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to new emerging drug delivery methods such as microneedle patches, microchip technologies and adoptions of new technologies such as stem cells and organ chip technologies.

The global market model provides the option to further drill down your pharmaceuticals industry analysis on the key industry metrics such as -

Asthma prevalence rate

Cerebrovascular prevalence rate

Diabetes prevalence rate

Public healthcare expenditure

Thalassemia prevalence rate

HIV prevalence rate

Hypertension prevalence rate

Number of hospitals

Cancer prevalence rate

Dermatitis prevalence rate

Glaucoma prevalence rate

Rheumatoid arthritis prevalence rate

Tuberculosis prevalence rate

Hospital beds

Number of dentists





