Fire Protection System Pipes Global Market Report 2023

L., Jakob Eschbach GmbH, Jindal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kan-Therm GmbH, Mercedes Textiles Ltd, Minimax, Octal Steel, Tpmcsteel and Rawhide Fire Hose LLC.



The global fire protection system pipes market is expected to grow from $14.71 billion in 2022 to $15.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fire protection system pipes market is expected to reach $19.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.97%.



Fire protection system pipes market consists of sales of alloy pipe, composite pipe, deluge system pipes, dry pipe systems, and composite pipes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fire protection system pipes refer to automatic sprinkler systems and other water systems that are used to put out fires and carry water or other liquid to connect firefighting equipment. For ease of identification by firefighters and other personnel, these pipes are generally painted red to set them apart from other water systems.



North America was the largest region in the fire protection system pipes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fire protection system pipes are seamless pipes and welded pipes. Seamless pipe refers to a hollow tube manufactured from a heated, solid circular steel "billet" that has been pushed or drawn over a form. which included several materials, such as steel, CPVC, copper, and other materials. and prime applications are fire suppression systems and fire sprinkler systems. and used by major end users in residential, industrial, and commercial industries.



The increase in loss of human lives and property due to fire breakouts is expected to significantly drive the fire protection system pipe market going forward.Fire breakouts refer to tragic occurrences that may result in the loss of property and horrifying burn injuries that inflict excruciating agony, scarring, deformity, disability, the need for ongoing care, and even death.



Fire protection system pipes are major protectors from fire accidents.This has sprinklers and smoke detectors.



If a fire starts, smoke triggers the detector, turning on the sprinkler system, so these factors boost the fire protection system pipe market. For instance, in September 2021, according to a survey conducted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a US-based non-profit organization, local fire departments in the US responded to 1.35 million fire incidents in 2021. 3,800 civilians lost their lives in these fires, and 14,700 civilian fire injuries were also reported. The estimated cost of the property destruction brought on by these fires was $15.9 billion. Therefore, the increase in loss of human lives and property due to fire breakouts is expected to drive the growth of the fire protection system pipes market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fire protection system pipes market.Major companies operating in the fire protection system pipes market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Johnson Controls International PLC, an Ireland-based industrial machinery manufacturing company, launched its first smart fire sprinkler monitoring solution.This technology is an essential component of a thorough, preventative maintenance strategy that is provided by open blue.



It alerts building managers to prospective problems before they develop into unsafe or expensive circumstances by indicating a potential adverse system condition, such as frozen pipes, pressure imbalances, or pipe leaks.This technological solution is attached to the fire system pipes.



Additionally, cloud-based 24/7 remote monitoring tools help avoid system failure, structural damage, and business interruption.



In November 2022, Zekelman Industries., a US-based steel pipe and tube manufacturer, signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EXltube from SPS Companies Inc. With these acquisitions, Zekelman Industries., hopes to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of steel tubes and pipes and expects to add three co-located mills and more than 530,000 square feet of industrial and storage space in the well-located Kansas City region. EXLTUBE is a US-based company that manufactures structural and mechanical tubing, coated pipe, and specialty pipes.



The countries covered in the fire protection system pipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other product.



The fire protection system pipes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fire protection system pipes market statistics, including fire protection system pipes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fire protection system pipes market share, detailed fire protection system pipes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fire protection system pipes industry. This fire protection system pipes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

