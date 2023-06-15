New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466566/?utm_source=GNW

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to grow from $7.26 billion in 2022 to $8.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to reach $13.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.12%.



The digitally printed wallpaper market consists of sales of solid vinyl, naturally textured, mylar, and paper-based wallpaper.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digitally printed wallpaper is a type of wallpaper that is created using digital printing technology, where the image or pattern is formed, altered, and finalized by electronic equipment and printed by a computer-controlled printer on the wallpaper. It allows preparing more intricate designs and the usage of a wider range of colors to be used compared to traditional wallpaper manufacturing methods.



North America was the largest region in the digitally printed wallpaper market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of digitally printed wallpaper substrates are nonwoven, paper, and other substrates.Nonwoven wallpapers are made from synthetic or natural fibers that are compressed and bonded together to create a durable and long-lasting material it is used in commercial and residential places as a decoration item and allows moisture to travel through, preventing condensation and mold growth.



Major technologies are inkjet and electrophotography and they are used in various end-user industries such as residential, commercial, and automotive, and transportation.



Increasing focus on better aesthetics is expected to propel the growth of digitally printed wallpapers going forward.Digitally printed wallpapers are used in home decor to create accent walls, dramatic wallpaper designs on the ceiling, wallpaper murals, and scenic designs that can transform a room into a work of art, which aids in adding functionality to places, fitting occupants’ lives, making places more welcoming and linked, enhancing the value of properties, and other activities.



For instance, based on a Home Décor Survey conducted by Sullivans, a US-based home décor company, in May 2021, it was found that around 76% of consumers intend to purchase the same or a greater amount of home décor items compared to the previous year.Consumers typically purchase home décor items to create a unique ambiance, express their personal style, and enhance the safety and comfort of their living space.



Therefore, increasing focus on better aesthetics is driving the growth of the digitally printed wallpapers market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in digitally printed wallpapers.Major companies operating in the manufacturing of digital products are focused on developing technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market.



For Instance, In June 2021, ColorJet Group, an India-based manufacturer of digital textile and inkjet printers, introduced SONIQ HQ PLUS, a high-quality printing machine for large format Eco Solvent printing.SONIQ HQ PLUS is a model of sustainability which offers green printing that incorporates GreenTech® and BioPrintTM technologies to provide environmentally responsible printing solutions by printing on biodegradable and 100% recyclable fabric media.



It is powered by cutting-edge technology that streamlines procedures and ensures a continuous flow of work using Forefront Gantry Precision (FGP) technology enabling exceptionally low deviation from jet to bed distance (0.1mm) across the printing span, resulting in consistent print quality. Its edge excellence aids in the seamless transition of carriage direction, resulting in less jerk and less wear and tear and eventually increasing machine life. Its airflow resistor guarantees that airflow is controlled.



In June 2021, Shutterfly, LLC, a US-based photography, photography products, and the image-sharing company acquired Spoonflower for a deal of $225 million.Through this acquisition, Shutterfly, LLC aims to extend its reach in the personalized goods platform into the rapidly developing home decor category and gain a presence in the creative marketplace.



Spoonflower is a US-based digitally printed wallpaper, fabrics, and home decor.



The countries covered in the digitally printed wallpaper market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



