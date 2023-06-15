Fnac Darty: Option for 2022 dividend payment in shares - Calendar and procedures

English French

Option for 2022 dividend payment in shares

Calendar and procedures

As announced, the Combined General Meeting of 24 May 2023 approved a dividend of €1.40 gross per share and decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in cash or in new shares.

The Company's shareholders will therefore be able to receive the full dividend, either in cash or in new shares of the Company.

Dividend payment calendar:

Record date: 14 June 2023

Option period for payment of the dividend in shares: 15 June 2023 to 29 June 2023 inclusive (If the shareholder has not opted for payment in new shares, he or she will receive the dividend in cash on the payment date)

Results of option for payment of dividend in shares: 30 June 2023

Payment of dividend in cash / issue of new shares: 6 July 2023

Terms of dividend payment:

Shareholders wishing to opt for a dividend payment in shares will have a period of between 15 June 2023 and 29 June 2023 inclusive to make their request to the financial intermediaries authorised to pay the dividend1 or, in the case of shareholders registered in pure registered accounts held by the Company, to its agent (Uptevia). Consequently, any shareholder who has not opted for a dividend payment in shares by the end of this period will receive the dividend payment in cash on the payment date.

The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at €31.15 per share, corresponding to 95% of the average of the closing prices over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the General Meeting less the dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022, this total being rounded up to the next Euro cent, where appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code and the fifth resolution of the Combined General Meeting of 24 May 2023.

For shareholders who opt for payment in cash, the amounts due to them will be paid on 6 July 2023. Shareholders who opt for dividend payment in shares will receive their new shares on the same day as the cash dividend, i.e. 6 July 2023.

The maximum number of new shares that may be issued for the purpose of the dividend payment in shares is 1,216,846 shares, representing approximately 4.47% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital as at 14 June 2023.

The shares issued in payment of the dividend will carry dividend rights and will be treated in the same way as existing shares. The new FNAC DARTY shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0011476928) on 6 July 2023.

Frequently asked questions can be consulted on the company's website https://www.fnacdarty.com/en/group/investors/shareholders/general-meetings/.



Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French Document. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

This press release constitutes the information document required under Article 1, paragraphs 4 (h) and 5 (g) of Chapter I of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

It does not constitute an offer of financial securities subject to the approval of a prospectus. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares may only be distributed outside France in accordance with locally applicable laws and regulations and may not constitute an offer of financial securities in countries where such an offer would breach locally applicable legislation.

The option to receive payment of the dividend in respect of the 2022 financial year in shares is thus open to all the Company's shareholders, with the exception of shareholders resident in any country for which such an option would require registration with or authorisation by local stock exchange authorities; shareholders resident outside France must inform themselves of any local restrictions and comply with them. Shareholders should inform themselves of any conditions and consequences relating to such an option that may apply under local law.

Shareholders are invited to discuss the tax aspects of the payment of a dividend in shares with their usual tax advisor.

When deciding whether or not to opt for a dividend payment in shares, shareholders must take into account the risks associated with an investment in shares.

For further information on the Company and the risks relating to the FNAC DARTY Group, please refer to Chapter 6 "Risk Factors and Management" of the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document (available on the website www.fnacdarty.com).

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any natural person or legal entity, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the Company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the Company by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt within the period stipulated in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e. at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed). Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the Combined General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to allocate any double voting rights as instituted by Law 2014-384 dated 29 March 2014.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 12 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 987 stores at the end of December 2022, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (close to 24 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was around €8 billion in 2022, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

1 It is the responsibility of each shareholder to check with the authorised financial intermediary concerned as to the deadline that the latter may set for technical reasons.

