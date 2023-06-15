Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Partnership with BendDAO for NFT Liquidity, Collaborates with Petobots and Bitstar War to Bring More GameFi Projects to Users

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 15, 2023.

OKX Wallet Announces Partnership with BendDAO for NFT Liquidity

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with BendDAO, a leading NFT lending protocol built on Ethereum with USD$160 million total value locked (TVL).

As part of the partnership, BendDAO has integrated OKX Wallet's web extension on their website. In addition, users can access BendDAO's on-chain NFT lending solution through OKX Wallet's Discover platform, which is a gateway that gathers many popular DeFi projects, blockchain games, DEXs, NFTs and supplementary tools. To learn more about OKX Wallet's Discover platform, click here.

This collaboration also gives users seamless access to the following features:

Instant NFT-backed loans

Collateral listings

NFT down payments

Up to 40% of the floor value of a listing before it even sells, as well as the ability to purchase listings with a minimum down payment of 60%

This partnership between BendDAO and OKX Wallet is expected to provide a boost to the NFT liquidity space, further promoting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

OKX Wallet Collaborates with Petobots and Bitstar War to Bring More GameFi Projects to Users

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with two GameFi projects: Petobots and Bitstar War. Both projects are now integrated with OKX Wallet, with more capabilities to come.

Petobots is an NFT-based game that allows players to build their own robots and compete against other players in a virtual arena. Bitstar War, on the other hand, is a GameFi project that allows players to collect and trade virtual spaceships in a futuristic universe. It claims to be the first interstellar-themed blockchain game inspired by Bitcoin mining.

This partnership announcement follows the recent addition of Bounce Finance - a decentralized platform for initial DEX offerings (IDOs) and auctions - to OKX Wallet's Web3 learn-to-earn platform, Cryptopedia.



