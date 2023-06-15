USB Charger Market to Worth USD 56,803.55 Million By 2030, Says Consegic Business intelligence

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global USB Charger Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 27,395.08 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 56,803.55 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

USB Charger are used to charge smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers, and other portable electronic devices. The USB chargers are equipped with advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards for ensuring safe and efficient charging processes for electronic devices.

USB chargers are portable and are hence widely used to charge various consumer electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. The ability of USB chargers to fast charge the devices is considered to be one of the key factors driving the demand of the chargers to power consumer electronics. Also, factors including technological advancement and increasing demand for connected devices are resulting in the growing demand for USB chargers. Thus, surging penetration of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer devices with the incorporation of advanced features is the primary factor driving the growth of the consumer electronics sector, in turn positively impacting the adoption of USB chargers. According to recent insights from the Atradius, the consumer electronics sector in Spain grew by 3.5% in 2021 in comparison to 2020.

The USB chargers offer a standardized charging interface that is compatible with a wide range of electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, portable speakers, and others. Several governments worldwide are implementing regulations to standardize the charging ports in order to provide universal charging solutions for small electronic devices and mobile phones.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 56,803.55 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 9.8% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Just Wireless, Huntkey, Petra Industries, LLC, Baccus Global LLC, Xiaomi, Verizon, Eaton, Inter IKEA Systems BV, NCC Corp, SDI Technologies, AT&T Inc, DB Power Limited By Product Type USB Type A, USB Type B, and USB Type C By Charger Type Wall Charger, Portable Charger, and Car Charger By Port One, Two, Three, Four, and Others By Power 30W - 45W, 45W - 60W, 60W - 75W, and Above 75W By Application Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, Portable Speakers, and Others By Sales Channel Online and Offline Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

USB Charger Market Growth Drivers:

The growing consumer electronics industry is fueling the adoption of USB chargers.

Increasing demand for multi-port UCB chargers is driving the market growth.

Restraints

The presence of alternative in the form of wireless charging is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising government initiatives to standardize charging ports provides growth opportunities.

Global USB Charger Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the Type C segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The USB type C chargers are characterized with a wide range of benefits including fast charging, symmetrical plug, reversibility, and high-power output among others Further, several companies are introducing USB Type C faster chargers, which is expected to positively impact the market growth during forecast period.

Based on Charger Type, the wall charger segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The USB wall charger, also known as USB wall adapter, is a device that plugs into wall outlet to provide power for charging electronic devices. Increasing number of USB powered devices including smartwatches, smartphones, and others is fueling the demand for USB wall chargers.

Based on Port, the 4 port segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The four port USB chargers are designed to charge 4 electronic devices simultaneously at a single time. Factors including multi-device charging convenience and broad device compatibility are expected to fuel the adoption of 4 port USB chargers during the forecast period.

Based on Power, the 45W – 60W segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The 45W - 60W USB chargers are suitable for charging tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other devices that require optimal performance and charging speeds. Increasing adoption of smartphones is one of the key factors driving the demand for 45W - 60W USB chargers.

Based on Application, the smartphone segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The USB chargers for smartphones are widely used to provide a convenient and reliable charging solution. Increasing dependence on smartphones for communication, productivity, and entertainment are considered to be key factors driving the demand of USB chargers for smartphone applications.

Based on Sales Channel, the offline segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The offline sales channels for USB chargers comprises of several modes including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others. Furthermore, several benefits including immediate sales, increased product visibility, local market reach, and others are fueling the adoption of offline sales channel by the manufacturing companies for USB chargers.

Based on region, The Europe region has been a major contributor to the growth of USB Charger market. The increasing adoption of smartphones is driving the growth of the USB Charger market in the region. Moreover, the surge in trend towards gaming is fueling the demand for gaming laptops in the region, in turn boosting the adoption of USB chargers.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Innergie launched C6 60W GaN USB-C Charger for travelers. The charger is UL- and IEC-62368-1 certified.

In March 2022, Anker launched 35W UCS Type C wall charger comprising of 2 ports of 20W and 15W power delivery in India. The company has launched the products with an aim to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

List of Major Global USB Charger Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Just Wireless

Huntkey

Petra Industries, LLC

Baccus Global LLC

Xiaomi

Verizon

Eaton

Inter IKEA Systems BV

NCC Corp

SDI Technologies

AT&T Inc

DB Power Limited

Global USB Charger Market Segmentation:

By Product type

USB Type A

USB Type B

USB Type C

By Charger Type Wall Charger Portable Charger Car Charger

By Port One Two Three Four Others

By Power 30W - 45W 45W - 60W 60W - 75W Above 75W

By Application Smartphone Tablet Laptop Portable Speakers Others

By Sales Channel Online Offline



Key Questions Covered in the USB Charger Market Report

What is a USB Charger?

- A USB charger is a device that provides power to charge electronic devices through a USB (Universal Serial Bus) connection. The USB chargers are used to charge several electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others.

What will be the potential market valuation for the USB Charger market industry by 2030?

- The market for global USB Charger market is expected to reach USD 56,803.55 Million in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% due to the growing demand for telecom infrastructure and electric vehicles.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the USB Charger market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The report consists of Product Type, Charger Type, Port, Power, Application, and Sales Channel. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment, being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, by sales channel segment has witnessed online as the fastest-growing segment due to increasing internet penetration globally.



Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest-CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of consumer electronics devices in the region.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/usb-charger-market

