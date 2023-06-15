New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466560/?utm_source=GNW

The global oriented strand board market is expected to grow from $20.85 billion in 2022 to $23.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.79%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oriented strand board market is expected to reach $40.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.07%.



The oriented strand board market consists of sales of wood fiber, waterproof resin binders, and long strands.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oriented strand board (OSB) is an engineered wood panel made from small strands or flakes of wood that are arranged in layers and bonded together with resin or adhesive under high pressure and heat.



North America was the largest region in the oriented strand board market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main grades of oriented strand board are oriented strand board/1, oriented strand board/2, oriented strand board/3, and oriented strand board/4.Oriented strand board/1 refers to the type of engineered wood panel manufactured from strands of wood and bonded together by resins, which is used as a building material in construction and making boards for interior fitment.



It is used for construction, furniture, flooring, packaging, and other applications, distributed by online and offline channels used by residential and non-residential end users.



The rise in the construction of green buildings is expected to propel the growth of the oriented strand board market going forward.Green building, also known as sustainable building or environmentally friendly building, refers to the practice of designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining buildings in an environmentally responsible and resource-efficient manner.



The oriented strand board (OSB) is used in structural sheathing material, insulated panels, and roof planking for green buildings. For instance, in November 2022, according to the U.S. Green Building Council, a US-based non-profit organization, there was an increase of 19% in the number of green building certifications. Approximately 184 countries around the globe have buildings that have green building certification provided by various green building certification systems, such as the World Green Building Council and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. Therefore, the rise in the construction of green buildings is driving the growth of the oriented strand board market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the oriented strand board market.Companies operating in the oriented strand board market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Medite Smartply, a UK-based manufacturer of sustainable timber panels, launched ‘The Smartply Sure Step’, an oriented strand board/3 panel with a durable coating. The Smartply Sure Step is manufactured with high-performance and innovative coating that enables slip resistance and improved durability.



In February 2021, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a Canada-based wood products manufacturing company, acquired Norbord Inc. for $3.1 billion. With this acquisition, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Timber Co. Ltd expanded its geographical presence in North America, allowing both companies to deliver a wide range of wood products and achieve future growth and value enhancement. Norbord Inc. is a Canada-based producer of oriented strand boards and other wood products.



The countries covered in the oriented strand board market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



