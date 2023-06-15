South Africa Food Safety Testing Market Size Worth $197.6 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the South Africa food safety testing market will grow from USD 69.6 million in 2022 to USD 197.6 million by 2032. The increased consumption of these items results from the rising demand for processed and packaged foods among people due to changing living habits. The requirement for thorough food safety testing to ensure that food products are free from hazardous pollutants and pathogens has increased because these products are frequently prone to contamination and can cause foodborne diseases.



Key Insight of the food safety testing market



The microbiological testing segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The contaminant segment is divided into microbiological testing, chemical & toxin, radioactivity, genetically modified organism (GMO), heavy metals, and others. The microbiological testing segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The demand for food product microbiological testing is currently rising. A microbiological test aims to find and stop the growth of dangerous bacteria that can cause food to spoil and ensure safety from foodborne illnesses.



The meat & meat product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The food tested segment is divided into meat & meat product, cereal, dairy & dairy product, grain & pulse, processed food, and others. The meat & meat product segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. To guarantee that food companies only release the highest-quality products, meat quality testing criteria are constantly evolving. For example, Tyson Foods voluntarily recalled more than 8.9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products in July due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The South African food safety testing market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period due to the significant recall quantity representing the spectrum of pathogen testing requirements in the processed meat sector.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Food Safety Need



The increasing rigour of food safety laws put in place by various governments primarily drives the South African food safety testing market. This is caused by the increased frequency of subpar hygiene standards in the methods used to produce food. Accordingly, there is a higher uptake of stringent testing due to the rising incidences of food adulteration and contamination, which could pose health risks to consumers. The market demand is being fueled by a growth in the number of food processing and manufacturing facilities brought on by people's changing dietary choices and busy lifestyles.



Restraint: High Cost



The development of the South African food safety testing market is anticipated to be hampered by the high cost of testing and the need for regulatory harmonisation.



Opportunity: Technological Developments



Technological developments in food safety testing, such as PCR-based approaches, immunoassays, and biosensors, are continuously opening up attractive business potential. The market is also growing due to considerable research and development (R&D), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, and collaborations among the key industry players. Rapid industrialisation, the growing popularity of organic foods, and the general increase in health consciousness drive the market.



Challenges: Complexity of Food Safety Procedure



Due to the complexity of food safety procedures, it becomes a challenge for the South Africa food safety testing market.



Some of the major players operating in the food safety testing market are:



● ALS Limited

● Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

● Bureau Veritas

● Deltamune

● DNV GL AS (DNV)

● Eurofins Scientific S.E.

● Intertek Group plc.

● QIMA Limited

● SGS SA (SGS)

● TUV SUD



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Contaminant:



● Microbiological Testing

● Chemical & Toxin

● Radioactivity

● Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

● Heavy Metals

● Others



By Food Tested:



● Meat & Meat Product

● Cereal

● Dairy & Dairy Product

● Grain & Pulse

● Processed Food

● Others



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a country basis. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



