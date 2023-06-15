AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following special meetings of securityholders held on June 15, 2023, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced that securityholders approved the proposed changes to the investment objective of AGF Strategic Income Fund, as follows:



Fund Current Investment Objective New Investment Objective AGF Strategic Income Fund



(To be renamed AGF Global Strategic Income Fund.)



The Fund’s objective is to provide high long-term total investment returns with moderate risk through a combination of long-term capital growth and current income. It invests primarily in a mix of common and preferred shares of Canadian companies, Canadian federal and provincial bonds, high-quality corporate bonds and money market instruments. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income with moderate risk. The Fund uses an asset allocation approach. It invests primarily in a diversified mix of funds and ETFs that provide exposure to global equity and fixed-income securities.

The new investment objective will be implemented by AGF on or about June 30, 2023. In connection with the investment objective change, the following additional changes will be made to AGF Strategic Income Fund:

Name Change: AGF Strategic Income Fund will change its name to AGF Global Strategic Income Fund.





AGF Strategic Income Fund will change its name to AGF Global Strategic Income Fund. Strategy Changes: The investment strategies of the AGF Strategic Income Fund will also be amended to align with the new investment objective of the fund, as further detailed in the management information circular referenced below.

Following implementation of the new investment objective, AGF will file an updated Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for this fund, reflecting the foregoing changes.

Additional information regarding the change in investment objective, and other associated changes, is provided in the fund’s management information circular, which is available on www.AGF.com and www.sedar.com.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $41 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact