Fluff Pulp Global Market Report 2023

The global fluff pulp market is expected to grow from $8.89 billion in 2022 to $9.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. he Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fluff pulp market is expected to reach $13.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The fluff pulp market consists of sales of southern softwood fluff pulp, northern softwood fluff pulp, and bleached softwood pulp.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fluff pulp, referred to as fluffy pulp or chemical pulp, is used to make absorbent products like diapers, feminine hygiene items, and adult incontinence products.It is a kind of cellulose fibre that is produced from wood pulp using a procedure known as kraft pulping.



It is soft, thick, and highly absorbent.



North America was the largest region in the fluff pulp market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main fluff pulp sources are loblolly pine and slash pine.Loblolly pine refers to a large, evergreen coniferous tree that can reach heights of up to 100 feet or more, with a straight trunk and a broad, conical crown.



The various grades are untreated and treated, applied in absorbent core products, and others. The various end uses are disposable diapers, adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, air-laid products, and other end uses.



The increasing demand for personal hygiene products is expected to propel the growth of the fluff pulp market going forward.Personal hygiene products are used to maintain cleanliness and promote good hygiene practices for individuals.



Fluff pulp is a cellulose fiber commonly used in personal hygiene products due to its high absorbency, softness, and resilience.It is commonly used in manufacturing products such as diapers, air-laid absorbent toweling, feminine hygiene products, and others.



For instance, in October 2021, according to Plastic Oceans International, a US-based non-profit organization, 45 billion menstrual products are used every year globally and 11,000-period products are used by an individual female in a lifetime. Apart from this, in the UK region, almost 2.5 million tampons were used and discarded every day in 2020. Further, in August 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based international public health agency, 51% of the healthcare facilities globally had hand hygiene services in 2021 that included various hygiene products. Therefore, increasing demand for personal hygiene products is driving the growth of the fluff pulp market going forward.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the fluff pulp market.Companies operating in the fluff pulp market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Stora Enso Oyj, a Finland-based pulp manufacturing company, launched the NaturaFluff Pulp, an oxygen-delignified fluff pulp.It is a uniquely designed fluff pulp grade with a less carbon footprint that allows manufacturers of hygiene goods and to provide consumers with a new generation of sustainable, absorbent hygiene products.



It has a 30% lower carbon footprint than traditional fluff pulp without compromising product performance.



In March 2023, The Paper Excellence Group, a Canada-based manufacturer of pulp and paper, acquired Resolute Forest Products Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, The Paper Excellence Group aims to strengthen and expand its product portfolio and enhance the company’s overall sales. The acquisition also aligns the sustainability goals of both the company by creating long-term value. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is a Canada-based fluff pulp and paper product manufacturer.



The countries covered in the fluff pulp market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



