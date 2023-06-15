New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Barcode Label Printer Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466545/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Dascom, OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd, SATO Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Brother International Corporation, and Canon Inc.



The global barcode label printer market is expected to grow from $11.45 billion in 2022 to $12.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The barcode label printer market is expected to reach $16.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The barcode label printer market consists of sales of block label printers, roller printers, duplex printers, and photographic printers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A barcode label printer is a printer that creates and prints barcodes on labels or tags. They are employed in producing labels, tags, and other small papers, such as receipts, to help track and manage products and packages.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the barcode label printer market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of barcode label printers are industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers.Desktop printers are portable printing equipment with powerful printing capabilities that can be put on a desk or tabletop.



The various types of resolution include 300 dpi, between 301 to 600 dpi, and above 600 dpi.The various technologies include direct thermal, thermal transfer, ink jet, laser printing, and dot matrix.



These are used by various end-users, such as manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, entertainment, and other end-users.



The rising number of thefts and frauds is expected to propel the growth of the barcode label printer market.Thefts and frauds are illicit activities in which someone else’s property, money, or assets are illegally stolen or misled, the physical act of stealing anything without permission or legal right is referred to as theft, whereas fraud involves purposeful deception or misrepresentation for personal or financial advantage.



Barcode label printers can help organizations reduce the risk of theft and fraud by improving inventory management, tracking and authentication, and access control. For instance, in 2023, according to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection 2023 Highlights, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 5.7 million fraud and identity theft reports in total, with identity theft accounting for 1.4 million of those. Additionally, total losses due to fraud are $10.2 billion. Therefore, the rising number of thefts and frauds is driving the growth of the barcode label printer market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the barcode label printer market.Companies operating in the barcode label printer market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Millennia Group, a US-based company specialising in document scanning, document preparation, and consulting, launched the Toshiba BA400 Series for a barcode label printer.This system offers unique features such as a user interface, emulation, connectivity, and the fastest print speed.



The Toshiba BA400 series label printers provide great flexibility, easy integration, and increased efficiency for a more efficient workflow.



In March 2023, Peacock Bros., a UK-based trucking company, acquired O.J. Holdings Pty. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches AbbVie’s portfolio through the group’s product and solution offerings in the thermal label, printer, and packaging markets. O.J. Holdings Pty. Ltd. is an Australian-based company that manufactures and distributes a range of printers, labels, vinyl, signs, safety, and packing supplies and operates in the barcode label printer market.



The countries covered in the barcode label printer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The barcode label printer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides barcode label printer market statistics, including barcode label printer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a barcode label printer market share, detailed barcode label printer market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the barcode label printer industry. This barcode label printer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________