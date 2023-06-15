Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Catering Contest

Dallas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is starting the summer off right by treating their loyal, catering customers with a Catering Contest!

Beginning June 15th and running through the end of December 2023, Dickey’s catering guests can cool down with some backyard barbecue by entering weekly and monthly drawings for cash back! Here are the contest details:

All Dickey’s catering guests have to do is submit their valid catering receipts online at Dickeys.com for a chance to win cash back​​​​​​​. The receipts may be submitted upon payment/purchase and are eligible through their event date. The barbecue brand will then hold a weekly drawing for up to $100 cash back, as well as a monthly drawing for up to $5,000 cash back to one lucky guest. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Additionally, all receipt submissions will receive a BOGO combo coupon and 50 Reward points.

It doesn’t stop there! Guests can upload a photo of their receipt and receive a second entry to win, as well as completing a Dickey’s catering survey to receive a third entry to win.

“At Dickeys we strongly value our loyal catering guests. Therefore, we are very excited about this giving back, guest appreciation Catering Contest,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to continuing to share our delicious Texas-style barbecue with barbecue enthusiasts all summer long.”

Eligible catering may be purchased directly from Dickey’s in-store, online at dickeys.com, Dickey’s APP or through the catering hotline (866-BARBECUE).

You may enter the contest and review the complete rules and regulations directly by visiting the official Rules and Regulations page HERE on dickeys.com starting June 15th.

