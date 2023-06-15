Gelatin Market to Reach USD 16.5 Billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Bovine Gelatin to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.2 billion in 2022 gelatin market will reach USD 16.5 billion by 2032. Over the years, there has been a consistent expansion in the worldwide gelatin market. Population expansion, rising consumer interest in health and wellbeing, and the increased use of gelatin in many sectors are all factors that have an impact on market size. The market is anticipated to keep expanding as a result of the increased demand for pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and processed and convenience meals.



Key Insight of the Gelatin Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. A significant share of the global gelatin market is accounted for by Europe. Population size, customer preferences for items made with gelatin, and the existence of significant gelatin producers in the area are all variables that affect the market size. The market for gelatin in Europe is anticipated to increase consistently as a result of the growing demand for packaged and convenient meals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals. Gelatin is widely used in the food and beverage industries in Europe. In many culinary products, including sweets, meat, dairy, and confectionery, gelatin is employed as a gelling agent, stabilizer, and thickening. Gelatin is a favored component in the European food business because of its practical qualities and adaptability.



In the gelatin market, the Stabilizer segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.3% over the projection period.



The Stabilizer segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.3% over the projection period. Stabilizers are an important market category for gelatin and relate to the use of gelatin as a stabilizing agent in a variety of sectors, primarily the food and beverage sector. Gelatin is prized for its capacity to increase product stability, form, and shelf life. A common stabilizer within the beverages and food sector is gelatin. By avoiding phase separation, retaining emulsions, and strengthening water-binding capabilities, it aids in improving the texture, uniformity, and stability of goods. A variety of culinary items, including dairy goods, candies, sweets, sauces, dressings, and drinks, include gelatin stabilizers.



In the gelatin market, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.2% over the projection period.



The food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.2% over the projection period. As a gelling agent, gelatin is frequently employed in a variety of culinary items. When hydrated, it takes on a gel-like structure that gives foods like candy, jellies, sweets such as marshmallows, candies, and fruits desserts shape and stability. Gelatin is the perfect material for giving these items the desired texture since it can gel at temperatures below freezing and melt in the mouth. Additionally, gelatin improves the flavor, texture, uniformity, and shelf life of goods by acting as a stabilizer and thickening in food recipes.



In the gelatin market, the bovine segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the projection period.



The bovine segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the projection period. Bovine gelatin is in demand in various regions of the world. Different nations have various tastes, rules, and market dynamics. For instance, nations like the US, Brazil, and Argentina that consume a lot of beef typically have a larger need for bovine gelatin. Bovine gelatin is also widely consumed in areas with robust food processing industries, such as Europe and Asia.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Gelatin is used in the cosmetics and personal care sector as a thickening, emulsifier, binding agent, and film-forming agent. It is a component of many goods, including lotions and creams, shampoos, hair care items, and cosmetics. The demand for gelatin in this market is being driven by the increased demand for personal care products that are organic and natural as well as the growing consumer attention on personal grooming.



Opportunity



The customer desire for plant-based substitutes and clean-label components is expanding, which creates opportunities for development in the gelatin sector. To appeal to vegetarians, vegans, and consumers with dietary restrictions, manufacturers might investigate plant-based or different kinds of gelatin. Creating clean-label gelatin formulations that satisfy customer demands for transparency, long-term viability, and naturalness can also give manufacturers a competitive edge.



Some of the major players operating in the gelatin market are:



• STERLING GELATIN

• Weishardt Holding SA

• Junca Gelatines SL

• Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

• PAN Biotech GmbH

• Shanghai Al-Amin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Tessenderlo Group

• GELITA AG

• Rousselot

• PB Leiner



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Function



• Thickener

• Stabilizer

• Gelling Agents

• Others

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

By Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Poultry

• Marine

• Others



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



