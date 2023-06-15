The Ultimate Gathering of Digital Signage Experts to Gather in Las Vegas, Registration Opens for Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, today announces early registration is now open. DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. The Expo Hall will be open December 4-5, 2023 and will co-locate with the Live Design International (LDI) trade show and conference.



“We are excited to launch registration for DSE 2023. We invite industry pioneers, brand leaders and professionals responsible for elevating the experience to attend this year’s show," said David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial to stay ahead of the curve. DSE provides the perfect platform to gain invaluable insights, foster meaningful connections, and empower attendees to unlock the full potential of digital signage.”

This year’s event features an enhanced attendee experience that creates new opportunities for networking, education and inspiration, including AI-powered matchmaking, networking lounges on the show floor designated for vertical market meetups, lunch roundtable discussions, multiple networking receptions and more.

In addition, the closer location of the LDI and DSE exhibit spaces is expected to produce greater cross-traffic, with a combined audience of more than 14,000 attendees expected, as well as additional opportunities for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

Exciting new sessions have just been added to the conference program, including:

Drive a Smarter Digital Signage Content Strategy with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Automation

Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast: Preparing for Key Challenges Ahead

Leveraging Data-Driven Strategies for Successful Digital Signage in Retail

The Future of Programmatic Digital Out of Home

The Value and Challenges of a Centralized Approach to Digital Signage on University Campuses



DSE speakers include inspirational thought leaders with real-world experience:

Kevin Bartanian, Founder and CEO, KEVANI

Craig Benner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Accretive Media

Neil Bron Chatwood, Airport Solution Specialist, Omnivex

George Clopp, Chief Technology Officer, Korbyt

David Curtis, Director, Enterprise Communications Channels, Fidelity Investments

Darren David, Founder and CEO, Stimulant

Doug Freutel, Vice President of Innovation and Visionary, Radiant Technology Group

Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo

Jimmy Hunt, SVP, Channel Sales & Business Development, Spectrio

Michael Juarez, Senior Developer, University of San Francisco

Gabe Kean, Founder and Design Director, Belle & Wissell, Co.

Sean McChesney, Vice President of Sales, Electrosonic

Bryan Meszaros, CEO, OpenEye Global

Justin Molloy, Project Strategy Director, Luci Creative

Peder Nelson, Exhibit Developer/Digital Engagement Manager, The Museum of Flight

Jørn Olsen, Head of Marketing & Analytics, ZetaDisplay

Patrick Quinn, President & CEO, PQ Media

Mike Racic, President, Prebid

Rob Schulkins, Head of Digital Services, HH Global

Marcos Terenzio, Creative & Strategy, Spot Digital

Paolo Tosolini, Founder, Tosolini Productions

Eduardo Valencia, VP/CIO, Minneapolis Saint Paul Metropolitan Airports Commission

Jackie Walker, Retail Experience Strategy Lead, Publicis Sapient



