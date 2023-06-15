Ammunition Handling System Market to Worth USD 5,232.30 Mn By 2030, Predicts Consegic Business intelligence

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Ammunition Handling System Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 3,960.15 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 5,232.30 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Ammunition handling systems are an essential component of defense sector for efficient storage, transportation and handling of ammunition. Handling of ammunition requires advanced AHS solutions for efficient and safe management of ammunition. Therefore, ammunition handling systems allow military officials to safety handle, manage, and store ammunition to avoid any misfires or accidents.

The growing requirement of modern technologies in the defense sector is driving the growth of ammunition handling system market. The military and defense sector are increasingly deploying advanced weapons including cannons, gatling guns, and others to combat geopolitical tensions and other security concerns. Owing to rising concerns over international border issues including territorial disputes and regional rivalries are considered among key factors driving the market growth for AHS. Moreover, the increasing deployment of advanced weapons is driving the need for ammunition handling systems for safe and efficient management of ammunition. For instance, in March 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation is developing an advanced propulsion Long Range Maneuverable Fires (LRMF) missile for U.S. Army, with an ability to fire from existing launchers.

The integration of automation and robotics with AHS is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of the ammunition handling system market. The deployment of robotic arms, conveyor systems, and autonomous vehicles used for handling ammunition is expected to streamline ammunition loading, unloading, and distribution operations. However, travel restrictions on the transportation of ammunition is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 5,232.30 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 3.8% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players BAE Systems, Boeing, Curtiss-Wright, Dillon Aero, General Dynamics, General Dynamics Corporation, GSI International, Lockheed Martin, Mcnally Industries, Meggitt Defense Systems, Moog, Thales Group By Platform Airborne, Land, and Naval By Weapon Type Cannons, Gatling Guns, Machine Guns, Main Guns, and Launchers By Feeding Mechanism Linked and Linkless By Mode of Operation Automatic and Semi-Automatic Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Ammunition Handling System Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for safety and security during transportation, storage, and management of ammunition is driving the growth of the market.

The rising investments by government and organizations in military & defense operations is accelerating the growth of the market.

The growing adoption of advanced military weapons such as cannons, gatling guns, and machine guns is driving the demand for efficient ammunition handling systems.

Restraints

The safety restrictions associated with transportation of ammunition is hindering the growth of the market.

The high cost of military & defense weapons is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The integration of automation and robotics with AHS is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of the ammunition handling system market.

Global Ammunition Handling System Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Platform, the land segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The growing adoption of land-based systems such as armoured vehicles, artillery systems, and main battle tanks is driving the growth of the market. As a result, the demand for efficient ammunition handling systems has increased towards safety transportation and storing of ammunitions. Therefore, the increasing demand for enhanced operational efficiency is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Weapon Type, the machine guns segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for stable and high fire power is driving the growth of the market. Machine guns have the ability to provide increased firepower and sustained firing on the battlefield. Moreover, aforementioned weapon requires an efficient AHS system for its handling. Therefore, the ability of machine guns to provide sustained direct fire with rifle cartridges is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Feeding Mechanism, the linked segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The links play a crucial role in feeding the ammunition into the weapon system, allowing for continuous and reliable ammunition supply. Therefore, the growing adoption of metal links to maintain a constant supply of ammunition is proliferating the growth of the market.

Based on Mode of Operation, the semi-automatic segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The rising demand for control and customization over ammunition delivery is driving the growth of the market. Semi-Automatic systems are highly deployed in military & defense sector to allow military officials to customize the ammunition delivery according to the requirements. Therefore, the ability of semi-automatic systems to provide a balance between rapid fire and controlled shooting is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. North America is actively engaged in military operations that require advanced AHS to support rapid and efficient ammunition handling. Moreover, the increasing budget of countries such as U.S. in military & defense sector is driving the growth of the regional market.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, The U.S. Army granted USD 615 million to Lockheed Martin for full-rate production contract to manufacture additional HIMARS launchers and additional equipment.

In May 2023, Rheinmetall collaborated with Ukroboronprom to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry by facilitating short-term delivery of military equipment from Germany.

List of Major Global Ammunition Handling System Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Curtiss-Wright

• Dillon Aero

• General Dynamics Corporation

• GSI International

• Lockheed Martin

• Mcnally Industries

• Meggitt Defense Systems

• Moog

• Thales Group

Global Ammunition Handling System Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Land

Airborne

Naval

By Weapon Type

Cannons

Gatling Guns

Machine Guns

Main Guns

Launchers

By Feeding Mechanism Linked Linkless

By Mode of Operation Automatic Semi-Automatic



Key Questions Covered in the Ammunition Handling System Market Report

What is Ammunition Handling System?

- Ammunition Handling System is a set of rules, mechanisms, and procedures used to safely and efficiently handle various types of ammunition. AHS systems are used for safe storage, transportation, and handling of ammunitions to minimize the risk of accidents.

What are some of the most important applications of ammunition handling systems and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Ammunition Handling System are used for the storage, transportation, loading, and unloading of ammunitions to ensure safety and security during military operations.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Ammunition Handling System growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The rising budgets of countries such as U.S. in military and defense operations is driving the growth of the market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growing risks of geopolitical tensions and security concerns in the region is driving the growth of the regional market.

