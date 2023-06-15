New York, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderate Psoriasis Market to Accelerate Substantially, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Soligenix, Biocon, UCB Pharma, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Janssen, Pfizer, KoBioLabs

The expected launch of novel therapies by key companies such as UCB, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dermavant Sciences, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others shall fuel the growth of the moderate psoriasis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2032 The moderate psoriasis market size is mainly dominated by biological therapies, which contributes highly towards the overall moderate psoriasis market share.

DelveInsight’s Moderate Psoriasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, moderate psoriasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Moderate Psoriasis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the moderate psoriasis market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

The National Psoriasis Foundation defines, 3% to 10% of patients are affected with moderate psoriasis. However, the severity of psoriasis is also measured by how psoriasis affects a person's quality of life. Nearly one-quarter of people with psoriasis have cases that are considered moderate to severe.

of patients are affected with moderate psoriasis. However, the severity of psoriasis is also measured by how psoriasis affects a person's quality of life. Nearly one-quarter of people with psoriasis have cases that are considered moderate to severe. Leading moderate psoriasis companies such as Soligenix, SFA Therapeutics, Biocon Limited, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Pfizer, KoBioLabs, Alumis Inc, Abcentra, and others are developing novel moderate psoriasis drugs that can be available in the moderate psoriasis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel moderate psoriasis drugs that can be available in the moderate psoriasis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for moderate psoriasis treatment include Hypericin, SFA002, Stelara, Rimegepant, SCD-044, Secukinumab, Bimekizumab, Risankizumab, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, ME3183, JNJ-77242113, PF-07038124, KBL697, ESK-001, Orticumab, and others.

Moderate Psoriasis Overview

Moderate psoriasis is when 3% to 10% of your body has patches. This typically implies your arms and legs, torso, and scalp are affected. It is also deemed moderate if it cannot be controlled with topical medications or has a major influence on your quality of life. Moderate psoriasis has both pediatric and adult-onset, with the former accounting for the majority of occurrences. Plaques differ in their form, distribution, and severity. Psoriatic patients are commonly divided into two categories: mild or moderate-to-severe psoriasis, based on the clinical severity of the lesions, the proportion of affected body surface area, and patient quality of life. Psoriasis affects around 14.8% of pediatric patients. By the age of 15, one-third of all psoriasis cases have occurred. The disease’s prevalence rises linearly, from 0.2% among 1-year-olds to 1.2% among 18-year-olds, but occurrence in children under the age of 10 remains unusual.





Moderate Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

The moderate psoriasis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current moderate psoriasis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The moderate psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalence of Moderate Psoriasis in Pediatrics

Prevalence of Moderate Psoriasis in Adults

Moderate Psoriasis Treatment Market

A variety of therapeutic regimens are available for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with moderate psoriasis typically get topical therapies that modify gene transcription, decrease cell proliferation, and encourage keratinocyte differentiation. These cases can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy. Biologics have emerged as extremely effective therapy choices for individuals in whom standard systemic medicines have failed to generate an appropriate response, are not tolerated due to adverse effects, or are ineffective due to comorbidities. In 2004, the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist etanercept (Enbrel; Amgen) was licensed as the first biologic treatment for psoriasis.

Etanercept was followed to the market by two TNF inhibitors: infliximab (Remicade; Merck & Co./Janssen Biotech) in 2006 and adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie) in 2008. Humira and Enbrel have their labels expanded to include fingernail psoriasis in adults in 2017 and plaque psoriasis in children aged 4-17 in 2016. CImizia (UCB), licensed by the FDA in 2018, is the most recent entrant into the anti-TNF market for psoriasis. It is the first Fc-free biologic approved by the FDA to treat people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are not candidates for systemic treatment or phototherapy. Because of its superior safety and efficacy profile, adalimumab has become the treatment of choice for moderate to severe psoriasis. However, TNF antagonists have been related to infections and cancer, so clinicians must assess the benefits with the risks of using these medications.

Key Moderate Psoriasis Therapies and Companies

Hypericin: Soligenix

SFA002: SFA Therapeutics

Stelara: Biocon Limited

Rimegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SCD-044: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Secukinumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

Risankizumab: AbbVie

BMS-986322: Bristol-Myers Squibb

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

Apremilast: Amgen

ME3183: Meiji Pharma USA Inc.

JNJ-77242113: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

PF-07038124: Pfizer

KBL697: KoBioLabs

ESK-001: Alumis Inc

Orticumab: Abcentra

Moderate Psoriasis Market Dynamics

The moderate psoriasis market is expected to change in the coming years. The moderate psoriasis market has been lucrative for drug development, resulting in a variety of approved treatments with varied modes of action to treat the disease. The dynamics of the moderate psoriasis market have begun to shift in recent years, with a shift away from the use of established TNF-inhibitors as first-line agents and towards the use of other biologics such as the IL-12/23 inhibitor Stelara, IL-17 inhibitors such as Cosentyx and Taltz, and IL-23 inhibitors such as Tremfya and Skyrizi.

Moreover, the rising awareness of the disease and better approaches to therapy development across the world will propel the moderate psoriasis market growth. Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the Moderate Psoriasis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the moderate psoriasis market. The moderate psoriasis market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the moderate psoriasis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Moderate Psoriasis Companies Soligenix, SFA Therapeutics, Biocon Limited, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Pfizer, KoBioLabs, Alumis Inc, Abcentra, and others Key Moderate Psoriasis Therapies Hypericin, SFA002, Stelara, Rimegepant, SCD-044, Secukinumab, Bimekizumab, Risankizumab, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, ME3183, JNJ-77242113, PF-07038124, KBL697, ESK-001, Orticumab, and others

Scope of the Moderate Psoriasis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Moderate Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies

Moderate Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies Moderate Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Moderate Psoriasis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Moderate Psoriasis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Moderate Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Moderate Psoriasis Market Key Insights 2. Moderate Psoriasis Market Report Introduction 3. Moderate Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Moderate Psoriasis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Moderate Psoriasis Treatment and Management 7. Moderate Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Moderate Psoriasis Marketed Drugs 10. Moderate Psoriasis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Moderate Psoriasis Market Analysis 12. Moderate Psoriasis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

